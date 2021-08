For the second time of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the 400-meter hurdles record has been smashed. Norway’s Karsten Warholm was the first to do that, running a 45.94 time in the men’s 400-meter hurdle on Monday. Then, the United States’ Sydney McLaughlin — already the world record holder and the only woman to run the event in fewer than 52 seconds — did it again on Tuesday.