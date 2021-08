NAPA (KPIX) — While the Delta variant is leading to a spike in coronavirus cases, Napa Valley hasn’t seen it have much impact on tourism. Many restaurants and wineries are booked and are turning people away. Wine is flowing in Napa Valley as tourists from far and near are visiting the region. KPIX talked with one group that just arrived from Austin, Texas. “It was a little scary. It was our first trip. We wore a mask, took a deep breath and ended up here,” said Rachel Edmondson. While an increase in COVID cases has some people concerned, wineries such as Ghost Block haven’t...