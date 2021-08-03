1,900+ Students in SE Minnesota Need Help Buying School Supplies
Over 1,900 backpacks are still needed for students in Olmsted County before school starts. Tis the season of moms walking around Target with school shopping lists in their hands while attempting to find the last green, wide-ruled notebook at the bottom of a box. If you walk by the back-to-school section of the store you'll see scores of stressed-out moms that are attempting to finish up the list without spending a fortune. Unfortunately for some families, purchasing supplies and backpacks for their kids' school year isn't even a possibility, and need help. This year, over 1,900 backpacks full of supplies are still needed for kids in our community.fun1043.com
