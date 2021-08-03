Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

1,900+ Students in SE Minnesota Need Help Buying School Supplies

By Jessica Williams
Posted by 
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over 1,900 backpacks are still needed for students in Olmsted County before school starts. Tis the season of moms walking around Target with school shopping lists in their hands while attempting to find the last green, wide-ruled notebook at the bottom of a box. If you walk by the back-to-school section of the store you'll see scores of stressed-out moms that are attempting to finish up the list without spending a fortune. Unfortunately for some families, purchasing supplies and backpacks for their kids' school year isn't even a possibility, and need help. This year, over 1,900 backpacks full of supplies are still needed for kids in our community.

fun1043.com

Comments / 1

Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Education
Olmsted County, MN
Education
State
Minnesota State
County
Olmsted County, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#The New School#Poverty#Mayo Clinic#Homelessness#Target#Running Start#Rochester Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Amazing! Therapy Puppy Stolen in Rochester is Home Safe After 2 Months

Sprinkles, the puppy that was stolen out of a yard in Rochester, Minnesota 2 months ago is home safe. Happiest story on the internet today! Back in June, we first told you about Sprinkles, a 2-month-old therapy dog for three children with autism that was stolen out of a yard in Northwest Rochester. It was such a sad story but the family has been pleading and asking everyone to keep spreading the news of their puppy each day with hope that their puppy would soon be home again. 👏 Well, as of yesterday, Sprinkles is now home! ❤️
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Southeast Minnesota’s Biggest Craft Beer Festival is Back This October

If you love to tip back a tall cool one, you'll love Rochester On Tap Craft Beer Festival... and it's coming back to the Med City this fall!. I have to admit that I probably get this from having grown up over in Wisconsin, but I LOVE me some craft beer. And I love heading to all the incredible craft breweries here in Rochester and across Minnesota and trying some of their amazing brews.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Small Wisconsin Town Falls In Love With Roaming Beach Ball

Stoughton, Wisconsin, is about twenty miles southeast of Madison and until recently, it's biggest claims to fame were the Syttende Mai (Norwegian constitution day) Festival and being the Birthplace of the Coffee Break. That's old news, though, as now they're famous for the wandering beach ball. According to Channel 3000,...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Amazing Parenting Hack on TikTok Created by Frustrated Rochester Mom

Rochester, Minnesota mom fed up about the dishwasher never getting loaded or unloaded by the kids...who are home all day and sleeping until 11 am. Moms, not sure about you but there are a few things about being a mom that frustrate me to the core. I can handle the 45-minute temper tantrum my 3-year-old had at Target in aisle 4. And somehow I managed to watch hours of Barney episodes without going insane. But there is one thing that I ask my kids to do every SINGLE day that just isn't happening. It is as if the words I have spoken every day in my life have never been heard. The dishwasher.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Sheriff Launches Special Needs Sticker Program

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new tool it hopes will lead to less stressful incidents involving first responders and residents with special needs. The department is offering stickers that can be affixed to a home or vehicle to alert police, fire, and...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Rochester’s Official Start Was 163 Years Ago

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester is now 163 years old. Rochester was officially incorporated on August 5th, 1858, approximately four years after George Head and Thomas Simpson both staked claims for parcels of land along the Zumbro River in what is now downtown Rochester. It was Head, who built what started as a log cabin that became a way station for travelers on the Dubuque Trail stagecoach line, who named the new city after his hometown in New York.
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

New: Olmsted County Kiosks Put the County Where You Are

Olmsted County announced today they're placing 11 kiosks in 11 agencies in Rochester and around our community to give county citizens greater access to services they offer. For example, there will be a kiosk at Channel One. So, instead of having to make a trip two locations, people will be able to make it one and done for "services from Olmsted County’s Health, Housing, and Human Services (HHH) teams as well as information on Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, RentHelpMN, and State of Minnesota benefits."
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Several Hundred Sign Up For Rochester Online School

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Hundreds of students have signed up for the new online school offered by the Rochester School District. The School Board will be updated on the program at its regular meeting on Tuesday. The presentation shows 329 students have signed up for the all distance learning option. 120 of the students are in the elementary grades, 84 are middle schoolers and 125 are high school students. The largest single class is 12th-graders with 39 students enrolled. The total does not include about 150 supplemental high school students.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

RST Employee Steps Up in Big Way After Traveler Flies to Wrong Rochester

Here's a good news story about an employee at Rochester International Airport who stepped up in a big way to help a stranded traveler. I have to say, Rochester International Airport (RST) is way underrated. I'm a little ashamed to say that until earlier this year, I'd never been to RST. But after flying in and out of RST when we traveled to the Outer Banks in May, I'm a BIG fan. It's so close to home (no more driving over an hour one way to the Minneapolis airport), parking is cheap (we left our car there for the week we were gone-- something we'd never do at MSP) and getting through the TSA security at RST is a breeze.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

University Of Minnesota Brings Back Face Mask Requirement

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - Due to the growing spread of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus, the University of Minnesota is bringing back its mask mandate, effective Tuesday. According to the school’s president, all students, staff, faculty, contractors, and visitors to U of M campuses, offices, and facilities,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy