Lima, OH

Mercy Health puts Lima organizations under one roof

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
The Community Impact Center is located at 300 W. Market St., Lima, just two blocks from the heart of downtown Lima. Trevor Hubert | The Lima News

LIMA — The Mercy Health building at 300 Market St., Lima, has served many purposes over the years, but Tuesday kicked off a new chapter, not just for St. Rita’s but for organizations across Lima as well.

The building has now become the Community Impact Center, putting some of Mercy Health’s most critical departments under one roof with different groups from around the city.

The building will house the community health, community affairs and hospice departments for Mercy Health, along with offices for Activate Allen County, Help Me Grow and Urban Impact Development Corporation.

“There’s a couple of different offices that we work with a lot and we find ourselves constantly on the phone with,” said Beth Keehn, directors of government and community affairs for Mercy Health-Lima. “We find ourselves working together a lot. Bringing everyone together under one roof just makes an awful lot of sense in that way.”

The space has been designed to allow collaboration and creativity without the previous hassle of sending emails and setting up official meetings. The move will create a more efficient line of communication for all of the involved organizations.

“We were already centrally located; we work closely with the Chamber (of Commerce), we still have offices at the Chamber,” said Activate Allen County co-director Josh Unterbrink. “So to be able to expand our net a little bit and work with our healthcare partners is great, but we still have our business community that we’re still close to at the Chamber, so it’s really an ideal location for us.”

The Community Impact Center will also provide opportunities for growth for organizations such as Urban Impact Development, a non-profit that provides resources for entrepreneurs in Lima.

“When (Mercy Health) launched the impact center, we needed office space. We also needed a space to be able to conduct classes,” said Urban Impact director Jermaine Harper. “So there are two or three conference rooms that are available for us to conduct workshops, both in the evenings and on the weekends.”

With the repurposed Market Street office, St. Rita’s has continued to grow its presence across Lima in recent months. Mercy Health’s Community Health Director Tyler Smith said that the collaboration was the next logical step following the opening of the residency center in June.

“We work very closely alongside our residents on a lot of these community health initiatives,” he said. “They’re all very much engaged in the work that we do in the community.”

Reach Trevor Hubert at 567-242-0398

