Live Nation Posts Strong Quarter as Concert Business Cautiously Moves Ahead

By Jem Aswad
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATED: Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s largest live-entertainment company, posted strong second-quarter earnings as the concert business cautiously moves ahead amid deep concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 variant and lower-than-sensible vaccination rates in the U.S. Operating income for the quarter was up over $450 million and its adjusted...

