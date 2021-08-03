Oreo Just Announced Its First Ever Cafe And Fans Are Freaking Out

Arguably the best perk of being a cooking show judge is that you get to taste all the stunning dishes contestants make, dishes that viewers can only dream of replicating at home. However, with the perks come the downsides; for instance, judges have to put their personal preferences aside and taste everything, the good and the bad. One such judge who was responsible for tasting food in the audition phase of a cooking contest show wrote for Vice that he was nicknamed "Iron Stomach" by his fellow judges. For one, he says you can be allergic to certain foods which is definitely a downside to having a job that involves tasting just about everything that's put on the plate. He also admits that the possibility of food poisoning and other food-related illnesses is very much real.