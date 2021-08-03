Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Rutherford, NJ

Oreo Just Announced Its First Ever Cafe And Fans Are Freaking Out

By Aimee Lamoureux
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever taken a bite out of an Oreo cookie freshly dunked in milk, and wondered why there isn't a whole restaurant dedicated to this tasty cookie? If so, you aren't the only one. The popular creme-filled chocolate cookies have long been enjoyed by both kids and adults alike — they're even vegetarian, dairy-free, and kosher. Now, Oreo has the perfect place for true fans to indulge. The company has just announced the launch of the world's first ever Oreo Cafe, and understandably, longtime fans of the cookie couldn't be more excited.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Rutherford, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookies And Cream#Oreos#Milk Chocolate#Oreo Cookie#Food Drink#The Oreo Cafe#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are So Excited For Its Returning Peanut Butter Chocolate Snack Mix

Costco is known for having some cult-favorite products, and one of them is now returning to shelves. While the big box retailer has tons of different snack and trail mixes to choose from, nothing quite hits the spot like Hoody's Peanut Butter Chocolate Mix. There's just something oh-so delicious about the sweet and salty combination of peanut butter and chocolate that keeps hands reaching back into the jar for more. Fortunately, a Costco fan account on Instagram, @CostcoBuys, spotted the jars in a store and posted a video on August 4 sharing the good news.
Burlington, VTPosted by
Mashed

These Ben & Jerry's Flavors Have Been Around The Longest

Chances are, if you're an ice cream lover, you've probably tried a few different Ben & Jerry's flavors in your lifetime. The brand started with just two guys and an ice cream shop in Burlington, Vermont way back in 1978, and has served up countless innovative flavors in the decades since then, both from their scoop shops and from grocery stores stocking their treats (via Ben & Jerry's). While fans are likely eager to try whatever new concoctions the creative minds at the ice cream company can come up with, there are a few flavors that captured hearts enough that Ben & Jerry's has decided to keep them around year after year. In fact, there are 12 that have been around for over 20 years now, with ice cream lovers continuing to indulge in the classics.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Upgrade Your Grilled Cheese With These Italian-Inspired Ingredients

Some 79% of 1,223 people named grilled cheese as their most loved sandwich, according to a 2019 poll conducted by YouGovAmerica. This is hardly a surprise, because really, who doesn't love two slices of toast with a gooey cheese-filled middle?. Through the years, the popular sandwich has undergone various transitions,...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Where To Buy Cup Noodles Bizarre New Pumpkin Spice Flavor

Because pumpkin spice Cheerios, pumpkin spice Jell-O, pumpkin spice kale chips, and pumpkin spice Pop-Tarts (yes, all these products exist, just ask Eater) clearly aren't enough to feed our insatiable need for the fall flavor — Cup Noodles has invented pumpkin spice flavored ramen noodles. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to eat pumpkin spice-flavored foods for breakfast, lunch, and dinner this fall.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Chinese Hot Mustard And What Makes It So Spicy?

The little yellow packets of mustard at the bottom of your Chinese takeout bag are not nearly as innocent as they look. Proceed with caution when dipping your egg roll or wonton strips into this pungent condiment, because it will set your mouth and sinuses on fire. It's definitely not your average, hotdog-topping yellow mustard, and it's so much more intense than even spicy brown. So what is Chinese mustard exactly, and why is it so dang spicy?
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Costco's Popular Strawberry-Topped Cheesecake Has Finally Returned

Costco has great news for fans of one of their popular desserts. Their strawberry-topped cheesecake was a fan-favorite among many shoppers, who were left disappointed when it disappeared from Costco shelves. It delivers a decadent blend of rich, creamy cheesecake, refreshing fruity topping with real strawberries, and light whipped cream, making it the perfect indulgence to treat yourself with or to help celebrate a special occasion or get-together. And at over 5 pounds per cake, it is an ideal party dessert to share with others.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About Balsamic Vinegar

You might use balsamic vinegar a lot when cooking, or you might have noticed it called for in a ton of recipes. It's often used as a drizzle, glaze, or a dip. It's definitely a versatile ingredient. But what is it exactly, where does it come from, and what does it taste like?
AgriculturePosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Your Meat Becomes Tough When Grilling

Nothing says backyard party foul more than when meat off the grill comes out tough and chewy, forcing guests to politely nibble on bites of brick-like chicken or beef. Talk about giving the jaw a workout! Unfortunately, a chef told Food & Wine tough meat at these summertime affairs happens more frequently than you might think. So, how can you mitigate the risks of serving up less than juicy, mouthwatering meat — whether it's filet mignon, chuck steak, chicken, or pork? Luckily, there are several methods to help reduce this grilling faux pas.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Most Overused Ingredient On Cooking Competitions, According To Jamika Pessoa

Celebrity chef and TV personality Jamika Pessoa is a relatable culinary icon who gives great advice to home cooks and, obviously, her fans. That reliability was on full display in an interview with CNBC Make It, where Pessoa dished on everything from buying in bulk to eating on a budget. The Food Network co-host of "Let's Eat" shares that it's possible to eat the way you want and plan your expenses, as long as you think outside of the box and focus on the ingredients in your pantry. Pessoa recommends keeping versatile ingredients on hand, like canned beans, chicken broth, red wine vinegar, and balsamic vinegar, because they can be used in various ways for different recipes.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish Maneet Chauhan Ever Ate On Chopped

Arguably the best perk of being a cooking show judge is that you get to taste all the stunning dishes contestants make, dishes that viewers can only dream of replicating at home. However, with the perks come the downsides; for instance, judges have to put their personal preferences aside and taste everything, the good and the bad. One such judge who was responsible for tasting food in the audition phase of a cooking contest show wrote for Vice that he was nicknamed "Iron Stomach" by his fellow judges. For one, he says you can be allergic to certain foods which is definitely a downside to having a job that involves tasting just about everything that's put on the plate. He also admits that the possibility of food poisoning and other food-related illnesses is very much real.
AmazonPosted by
Mashed

Coconut Water Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

If you haven't had much coconut water, you may not understand why there are quite a few different brands out there. But if it's all coming from coconuts, shouldn't it all taste the same? But true diehard coconut water fans realize that this is just not the reality we live in. In truth, different brands can produce different coconut waters that taste like entirely different drinks. Therefore, when you buy this stuff, you don't just want to go for the first product you see sitting on store shelves.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Volcano Roll: What You Should Know Before Ordering

Sitting down to look at a sushi menu can go one of two ways — you can go with a classic roll, like a California roll or spicy tuna roll (via Spoon University) or you can branch out a bit and try something more adventurous. Why, then, not wrap your chopsticks around a volcano roll?
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Ingredient Alex Guarnaschelli Uses In Her Homemade Butter

Butter is a necessary ingredient in almost every recipe, whether you are baking a batch of homemade chocolate chip cookies, whipping up a creamy Alfredo sauce, or simply looking for a topping for a juicy steak. As most Southern chefs know — and as so many of us agree — everything tastes better with butter. While you can always use a plain old stick of butter, if you are looking to add a little extra pizzazz in your dish, you can make your own butter at home in almost any flavor and variation imaginable.
Posted by
Mashed

Popular Pedialyte Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Since hitting the market more than 50 years ago, Pedialyte has been known primarily as the drink that parents give their children to ward off dehydration. Similar to sports drinks like Gatorade, Pedialyte contains electrolytes to aid in the rehydration process. But unlike sports drinks that can be packed with an unhealthy amount of sugar, this brand has such a strong reputation that it's routinely recommended by doctors.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Raising Cane's Is Celebrating Its 25-Year Anniversary With A Series Of Giveaways. Here's How To Enter

The popular fast food chain Raising Cane's has been delighting its customers for a quarter of a century with its chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, and top secret Cane's dipping sauce. To celebrate this milestone anniversary, it's decided to thank its loyal customers for their support by offering a series of 25 giveaways in honor of their 25 years in business.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

For Cast Iron Cooking, One Skillet Set Stands Above The Rest

All prices are current as of time of publication. If you click a link and buy a product from a merchant, we may be paid an affiliate commission. Modern cast iron cooking is about way more than cornbread (although the classics are still fully delicious). Cast iron today can produce everything from entire meals in one skillet to delectable desserts. That said, it takes just the right cast iron skillet to turn out the best possible result.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Tropical Sangria Recipe

While sangria has traditionally been made with red wine, there are few traditions that can't stand a little tweaking from time to time. Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert, who blogs at Wholly Nourished, dreamed up this tropical sangria for us that is based on white wine. The produce she uses in this drink is not difficult to find in a modern supermarket, but it's probably not the same kind of drink you'll encounter if you order sangria at a bar in Spain. "I have made sangria before," Bachtell-Shelbert tells us, "but wanted to put a tropical spin on it. There are so many beautiful tropical fruits in the produce section right now."
Pet ServicesPosted by
Mashed

Aldi's 'Doggie Ice Cream' Is Turning Heads

Aldi is giving new meaning to "dog days of summer." While humans love ice cream as a sweet and delicious way to beat the summer heat, we shouldn't share our double-scoop cone with our canine best friend, according to the American Kennel Club. Dogs are lactose intolerant, and they really shouldn't eat that much sugar. And as any dog owner should already know, chocolate is most definitely off the menu. Aldi offers a solution to dog owners who want their canine companions to share in the joy of their favorite summer treat. Redditor Phila21767 reported finding the Aldi-brand Heart to Tail frozen dog treats at their local store. The packaging describes the product as "ice cream-style treats" that come in two flavors: original, and cheese and bac'n. (The apostrophe in bacon may be a giveaway that no pork belly was involved in the making of this treat.)
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Olive Garden Just Gave Alex Drummond This Surprise Wedding Gift

Alex Drummond's mom might be a good cook but even so, "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond's oldest daughter has fond childhood memories of dining out at Olive Garden. Alex tried to get a fan club of sorts going for the Italian chain restaurant. As reported on the Pioneer Woman blog, Alex professed her love for Olive Garden on Instagram, calling it "one of the best restaurants in existence." Then she put out a call for like-minded folks in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where she lives with new husband Mauricio Scott, to accompany her to the restaurant. "My own husband will not go with me to Olive Garden, my friends don't really wanna go," Alex said in her Instagram post. Alex did have one taker — Olive Garden itself, which probably doesn't count.

Comments / 0

Community Policy