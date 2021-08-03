Oreo Just Announced Its First Ever Cafe And Fans Are Freaking Out
Have you ever taken a bite out of an Oreo cookie freshly dunked in milk, and wondered why there isn't a whole restaurant dedicated to this tasty cookie? If so, you aren't the only one. The popular creme-filled chocolate cookies have long been enjoyed by both kids and adults alike — they're even vegetarian, dairy-free, and kosher. Now, Oreo has the perfect place for true fans to indulge. The company has just announced the launch of the world's first ever Oreo Cafe, and understandably, longtime fans of the cookie couldn't be more excited.www.mashed.com
