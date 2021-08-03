Cancel
Amazon Hires Facebook's Remy Merriex as Prime Video Creative Marketing Director

By Todd Spangler
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon hired advertising creative veteran Remy Merriex, most recently at Facebook, as the newest member of the Prime Video marketing team. Ukonwa Ojo, chief marketing officer of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, announced that Merriex will join Prime Video’s marketing team as global executive creative director. In the new role, he will oversee development of global creative campaigns across the Prime Video brand, content and originals marketing. Merriex will begin at Amazon on Aug. 9, reporting to Ojo, who was formerly CMO of MAC Cosmetics before she joined Amazon last year.

Related
BusinessCNET

Amazon unveils programs for unsold merchandise after blowback

Amazon unveiled plans to cut waste after facing a backlash for reportedly destroying thousands of items in one of its UK warehouses. In a Wednesday blog post, the e-commerce giant said it has two programs that would help resell customer returns and overstock items to give them a second life.
Businessthedesertreview.com

Jellysmack Adds Accomplished YouTube Executive Youri Hazanov as Head of International, Reinforcing Global Expansion Plans

Hazanov will lead international business development for the tech-driven creator company. LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Jellysmack, the global creator company, announces the addition of Youri Hazanov to its leadership team as Head of International. Hazanov joins the fast-growing tech business with a decade of experience after overseeing the international launch of YouTube in over 20 countries.
BusinessGreenwichTime

Scooter Braun's SB Projects Extends First-Look Deal With Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

SB Projects signed their first deal with Amazon in 2019, with multiple projects currently in development at the streamer. Among those is “Neon Machine” from writer/director Jason Kim, and a modern-day YA musical feature film loosely based on the character of Lady Macbeth with writer S.J. Inwards. SB Projects’ COO Scott Manson oversees the company’s TV and film division, with executive vice president James Shin running the day-to-day operation.
BusinessScreendaily

Amazon Studios hires Laine Kline to head local-language production (exclusive)

Amazon Studios has scored a coup and hired the former head of Sony’s local-language production business Laine Kline as head of production, local Originals. Kline started last month and will oversee physical production of the streaming platform’s global slate of original local-language scripted series and film productions. He reports to Tim Clawson, worldwide head of production and post, Amazon Studios.
BusinessObserver

ViacomCBS Is Hurting Paramount+ By Licensing Its Content Elsewhere

Let’s start with the good news. ViacomCBS announced Thursday morning that it added 6.5 million new global streaming subscribers in Q2 to push its worldwide streaming business—which encompasses Paramount+, BET+ and Showtime— adding up to more than 42 million total subs. It grew global streaming revenue 92% year-over-year, driven by growth in subscriptions and advertising, saw an 82% year-over-year rise in streaming subscription revenue, and generated a 102% year-over-year spike in streaming advertising revenue. ViacomCBS also reached an agreement with Comcast-owned broadcast Sky to begin rolling out Paramount+ internationally.
Businessfooddive.com

DouxMatok hires CEO with experience in partnerships, marketing and brand building

Israel-based sugar reduction company DouxMatok hired its first outside CEO this week. Ari Melamud, former CEO of cosmetics ingredients company Sharon Laboratories and Israel and Turkey CEO at CPG giant Kimberly-Clark, is taking the helm of the sweetener company. Former CEO Eran Baniel, who founded DouxMatok with his father Avraham...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Twitch COO Sara Clemens to Exit After Four Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Twitch is losing of its most senior execs: Chief operating officer Sara Clemens today announced internally that she will be leaving the Amazon-owned livestreaming company, Variety has confirmed. Clemens joined Twitch in January 2018, after previously serving as COO at Pandora and working at LinkedIn and Microsoft’s Xbox division. At an all-hands meeting Thursday, she told Twitch staffers that she is exiting in order to focus on consulting and serving on company boards. Clemens will remain in the COO role through mid-January 2022. Twitch will launch a search for a new COO later this year, according to a statement from CEO Emmett...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

International Disruptors: ScreenHits TV’s Rose Adkins Hulse Talks Simplifying The Streaming Landscape & Breaking Down Doors In Tech World

Rose Adkins Hulse isn’t one to take no for an answer. If she did, she wouldn’t be sitting at the helm of burgeoning tech company ScreenHits TV, an aggregator platform that’s promising to simplify the streaming content game by allowing consumers to access all of their VOD and OTT subscriptions in one place. “I’ve really had to prove myself as I didn’t have the support early on,” recalls the London-based entrepreneur. “I had a great idea, but I didn’t go to Harvard, I didn’t have a board behind me at the beginning, I didn’t have experience in trading companies and I...
Businessthealaska100.com

Top trusted brands in 2021

Even through the global pandemic, consumers have brands we trust over others. It often takes a great consumer betrayal to erase a brand’s good, or on some occasions a lifetime of goodwill can be canceled with one poorly timed bad tweet. Morning Consult’s research in 10 countries shows the top...
Businessgeekwire.com

Social media manager Hootsuite acquires conversational AI-platform Heyday for $48M

Hootsuite, the Vancouver, B.C.-based social media management platform, announced Tuesday that it is acquiring Heyday, a conversational AI platform, for about $48 million USD. The acquisition will enable Hootsuite users to message their customers directly with an AI-enabled chat and video function and allow brands to respond to customers in real time. Heyday integrates with e-commerce platforms and branded websites and apps.
Businessmartechseries.com

Merkle B2B Named 2021 Large B2B Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers

Merkle , a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announces that its global B2B marketing organization, Merkle B2B, has been named 2021 Large Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). The ANA presented the award to Merkle B2B at the virtual B2 Awards ceremony on July 30. This marks the first time Merkle B2B has been named Agency of the Year since launching in September 2020 and the sixth time in the past eight years that a Merkle B2B company has received the prestigious accolade.
Behind Viral Videositechpost.com

How to Make TikTok Ad Creatives That Convert for eCommerce

New social platforms are alluring, and the possibility of ​​attracting new crowds by focusing on Snapchat or TikTok is appealing. However, it implies that old stages are being disregarded. Purchasers invest a ton of energy on old sites like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Numerous brands try not to make novel...
Behind Viral VideosBusiness Insider

Companies like TikTok and Home Depot are racing to hire talent to build advertising businesses

It's a good time to work in advertising. Big companies including retailers, delivery companies and new platforms are on a hiring spree for advertising execs as they build out their own ad-sales businesses. Walmart, Macy's, Walgreens, and Home Depot are setting up retail media platforms to offset thin retail margins. Amazon is gobbling up adtech expertise to sell a variety of ad formats to brands. And even digital platforms like TikTok and Spotify are vying for social and audio ad dollars.
Public Healthonmsft.com

LinkedIn joins companies who 'trust' employees to work-from-home

As the pandemic shifts into arguably a third potentially dangerous phase, work-from-home conversations heat up. LinkedIn just joined the choir of businesses extending their remote employment options to accommodate employees who are cautious about in-person work as COVID-19 infections rise once again in the U.S. LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky announced...
Businesswpsu.org

The Prime Effect: The Faces Of Amazon's Workforce

Amazon employs 1.2 million people around the world. Tyler Hamilton is one of them. “Amazon’s business model is built off of chewing people up and spitting them out,” he says. Hamilton worked in a Minnesota fulfillment center. He says it’s hard work, with near constant turnover. “Amazon doesn’t succeed just...

