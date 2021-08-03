NBA Veteran Carmelo Anthony Agrees to Terms With Lakers, Report Says
The Lakers have signed veteran guard Carmelo Anthony, ESPN reported, citing the free agent’s manager. The deal, reported to be for one season, with the NBA’s No. 10 all-time scorer comes after the acquisition of All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards and agreed to terms with several free agents. Anthony, a 37-year-old veteran with 18 years of NBA experience, became a free agent after coming off the bench for Portland last season, when he averaged 13.4 points in 24.5 minutes per game.www.nbclosangeles.com
