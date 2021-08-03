Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Veteran Carmelo Anthony Agrees to Terms With Lakers, Report Says

By Jonathan Lloyd
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakers have signed veteran guard Carmelo Anthony, ESPN reported, citing the free agent’s manager. The deal, reported to be for one season, with the NBA’s No. 10 all-time scorer comes after the acquisition of All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards and agreed to terms with several free agents. Anthony, a 37-year-old veteran with 18 years of NBA experience, became a free agent after coming off the bench for Portland last season, when he averaged 13.4 points in 24.5 minutes per game.

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Wayne Ellington
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Trevor Ariza
Person
Kent Bazemore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Free Agents#Espn#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Reggie Miller Has Honest Reaction To Lakers Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the talk of the NBA since free agency commenced over 24 hours ago. The Lakers have plenty of new and familiar faces in the building. They acquired Russell Westbrook from the Wizards in a deal which sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to D.C. They then lost Alex Caruso to the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers have gone on a signing spree ever since.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

7 Best 3PT Shooters That Can Help LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently acquired Russell Westbrook to fill their void at point guard and to add star power to the roster. He'll certainly be a great addition: Russell Westbrook is a triple-double machine, and he will be a capable second ballhandler behind LeBron James. Russell Westbrook can also score well when necessary, though with two other superstars on his team the scoring load on him is surely lessened.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets trade gives Eric Gordon a fresh start

The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook before the 2020-21 NBA season began, and then they traded away James Harden in January, thus entering a new era of Rockets basketball. With young players already making a name for themselves in Houston in Christian Wood, Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kenyon...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Lakers’ biggest threat in signing Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James could welcome Carmelo Anthony to their team for the first time. The New York Knicks could welcome Melo back to the Big Apple and Madison Square Garden for a reunion. Either way, this would be a headline-generating event in the NBA… and Marc Stein thinks it’s possible.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Latest Carmelo Anthony News

As the Los Angeles Lakers try to round out their new-look roster for the 2021-22 season, another high-profile veteran name has appeared on the team’s radar: Carmelo Anthony. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shared that after the Lakers’ moves at the start of the free agency, the team is continuing to pursue experienced players that can be brought aboard for a low price. Anthony, a ten-time All-Star who turned 37 back in May, fits that bill.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers News: Latest on Marc Gasol's Future, Carmelo Anthony Rumors and More

The Lakers once again dominated the discussion as free agency opened Monday, as much for what they might do as they actually did. Sure, they welcomed back former player Dwight Howard (among others) and watched Anthony Caruso sign with the Bulls, but the intrigue lied in the potential moves the team would make to return to the championship caliber team one-year removed from hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy