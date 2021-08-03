Dairy cows take center stage at Auglaize County Fair

Mackenzi Klemann | The Lima News Exhibitors in the Auglaize County Junior Dairy Show on Tuesday wait for the judge to decide who will be the winner of their class.

WAPAKONETA — Keeping dairy cattle cooperative in the show ring is more difficult than it looks.

The work often begins early, months before the Auglaize County Junior Dairy Show, held at Piehl Arena on Tuesday morning.

Exhibitors work daily with their cattle and heifers, a young female cow that has not yet borne its own calf, an essential relationship-building exercise that allows exhibitors to keep their animals calm and docile as they’re paraded around a crowded show arena.

By six months, heifers should weigh at least 250 pounds. A mature dairy cow weighs much more, often exceeding 1,000 pounds, dwarfing the young exhibitors who nonetheless handle the gentle giants with grace.

Tuesday, the focus was on milking breeds, or cattle that are used for breeding and milk production, while a second day of cattle judging on Wednesday will focus on beef breeding and feeder calves.

There are plenty of distractions waiting to divert an exhibitor’s attention or spook the cattle, all while the judge scans each animal to see which has the best chance of producing quality milk, one breed at a time.

Later, exhibitors are judged for their own abilities in the show ring: their eye contact with the judge; their knowledge of the breed, all to declare a dairy showmanship winner.

To the audience, it all looks easy as exhibitors walk expertly the show ring with their cattle. But persuading a young calf or mature dairy cow to walk alongside and pose in just the right places is anything but simple.

“That’s hard because it’s an animal,” said Emma Pax, chairman of the Junior Fair Board. “They don’t always want to cooperate. Sometimes you have good days, sometimes you have bad days.”