Wildfire Originally Thought Stopped Beyond Fire Line Now Threatening Structures Near Placerville

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on a wildfire near Placerville:

2:30 p.m.

Firefighters say they are again making good progress against the wildfire.

No evacuation orders have been issued at this point, Cal Fire says.

Air and ground units are still battling the flames, which are burning in heavy brush.

1:19 p.m.

A vegetation fire that originally had its forward progress stopped is now spotting and threatening structures near Placerville.

The scene is off Quartz Mountain Drive.

Cal Fire reported a little after noon on Tuesday that firefighters had stopped the forward progress of a 1-acre fire in that area.

However, a little after 1 p.m., firefighters reported that the fire had spotted out of the wet line and was now threatening structures.

People are being urged to avoid Bedford Avenue due to the fire response.

Updates to follow.