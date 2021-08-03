Cancel
Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN COLLIER COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM EDT * At 415 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Bonita Springs to 24 miles west of Marco Island. Movement was east at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Naples, Marco Island, Ave Maria, Golden Gate Estates, Immokalee, Belle Meade, Orangetree, Golden Gate, East Naples, Lely Resort, Big Corkscrew Island, Vineyards, Royal Palm Hammock, Naples Park, Marco Island Airport, Naples Manor, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, North Naples, Pelican Bay and Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#Severe Weather#Coastal#Noaa#Nws Miami#Golden Gate Estates#Vineyards#Royal Palm Hammock
