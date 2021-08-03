Cancel
Artist Mary Mattingly Wants to Know: Where Does Your Water Come From?

By Rachel Remick
Hyperallergic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Where does your water come from? For the past year, artist Mary Mattingly has partnered with the nonprofit organization More Art on an expansive project called “Public Water” to help New York City residents learn more about the systems that provide the five boroughs with clean drinking water — collectively referred to as the New York City watershed. This summer, the project has culminated in an outdoor sculpture installation and audio tour at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.

