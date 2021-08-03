Cancel
Harney County, OR

Special Weather Statement issued for Harney County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 13:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harney County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL HARNEY COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM PDT At 303 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Diamond Craters, or 33 miles south of Burns, moving north at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Malheur Refuge Headquarters around 320 PM PDT. New Princeton, Crane, Malheur Lake and Lawen around 340 PM PDT.

alerts.weather.gov

