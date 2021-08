Nichelle Nichols helped create Uhura for Star Trek: The Original Series. Too many, Nichelle Nichols is a cultural icon who stretches beyond just her time on Star Trek: The Original Series. She’s a person who many hold in high regard and have the utmost respect for. Somehow, with all she’s accomplished, it’s possible to have even more respect and admiration for her. We didn’t think it was possible either, but yet, here we are. Not only is Nichols a woman who broke boundaries and pushed the limits of a time period, but she was also instrumental in helping create the character she brought to life.