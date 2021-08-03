Darlington Bed Race to return in 2022

The Darlington Bed Race has been put to rest for another year. The annual June event to kick off summer on the Noblesville downtown square was postponed twice in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Uncertainty about the pandemic in early 2021 also postponed the planning process for the event that draws more than 1,000 spectators. Abby Stutesman, the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville unit director, said the decision was made to postpone the 2021 Darlington Bed Race and set a date of June 3, 2022, for its return.