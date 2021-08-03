Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westfield, IN

Hometown Heroes Program launches in Westfield

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestfield City Council member Scott Willis was deployed to Iraq in 2004, shortly after his family had moved to Westfield and while his two children were still in diapers. “Being new to the community, we didn’t have a lot of friends, a lot of connections,” said Willis, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. “That was a burden my wife had to bear during my absence. I swore up and down that if I ever had the opportunity to do something about that, I would.”

www.youarecurrent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Westfield, IN
Government
City
Westfield, IN
City
Carmel, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hometown Heroes Program#Westfield City Council#Armed Forces#The Hometown Hero Program#Current Publishing#Safeunsubscribe#Constant Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Apple to check iCloud photo uploads for child abuse images

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Thursday said it will implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse. Detection of child abuse...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy