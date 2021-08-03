Hometown Heroes Program launches in Westfield

Westfield City Council member Scott Willis was deployed to Iraq in 2004, shortly after his family had moved to Westfield and while his two children were still in diapers. “Being new to the community, we didn’t have a lot of friends, a lot of connections,” said Willis, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. “That was a burden my wife had to bear during my absence. I swore up and down that if I ever had the opportunity to do something about that, I would.”