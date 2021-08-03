Pike Township coach dies in Geist Reservoir

An Indianapolis man is dead after drowning on Aug. 1 in Geist Reservoir. Vincent “Teddy” Patton, 33, was a track and wrestling coach at Guion Creek Middle School in the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township. He and another man were swimming off a pontoon boat without life jackets. According to a release from the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources, witnesses said Patton was attempting to swim back to the boat after retrieving some clothes in the water when he disappeared from view. After Patton entered the water, the boat, due to wind conditions, began to drift away from him.