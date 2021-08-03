Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Clorox tumbles 12% as the company misses on earnings and projects a post-pandemic decline in demand for cleaning supplies

By Ethan Wu
Posted by 
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KcLQP_0bGgQ2af00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z107O_0bGgQ2af00

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Clorox fell as much as 12.1% on Tuesday after the company reported a steep earnings miss and lowered guidance.
  • Sales for the company's most recent fiscal quarter came in at $1.8 billion, well below sales a year prior and $100 million short of analyst expectations.
  • With the pandemic subsiding, Clorox expects both sales and earnings per share to fall as consumers pull back on buying cleaning supplies.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell .

Clorox fell as much as 12.1% on Tuesday after the company reported a steep earnings miss and revised down its guidance amid a post-pandemic decline in demand for cleaning supplies.

The stock fell briefly below $160 before paring back some of its losses later in the day. Clorox had been trading near $180 on Monday before the pre-market earnings announcement.

"As we head into fiscal year 2022, we're laser focused on operational execution, rebuilding our margins, and driving market share improvements in this dynamic environment," CEO Linda Rendle said in a statement.

Sales for the company's most recent fiscal quarter came in at $1.8 billion, well below sales a year prior and $100 million short of analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings per share were at 95 cents, versus an expected $1.32.

The weak quarterly performance was accompanied by pessimistic guidance for the coming fiscal years. With the pandemic subsiding, Clorox expects both sales and EPS to fall as consumers pull back on buying cleaning supplies.

Still, the company announced $500 million over five years in fresh investment, with a focus on building out its digital channels and cutting costs. Clorox has nearly doubled its e-commerce business in the last two years, though it is still in the early stages, Rendle said.

Clorox closed at $164.30 on Tuesday, down 9.3% on the day.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Markets Insider

Markets Insider

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Getty Images Clorox#Eps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Wayfair Stock Jumps On Q2 Earnings Beat, Rising Active Customers

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) reported a second-quarter FY21 sales decline of 10.4% year-on-year, to $3.86 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $3.96 billion. International net revenue increased 16.3% to $0.8 billion, while the U.S. revenue declined 15.2% to $3.1 billion. The number of active customers reached 31.1 million as of...
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Pandemic Shoppers Lift Natural Grocers in Q3

Shoppers looking to eat healthier and improve their wellness during the pandemic helped lift sales and profits at Natural Grocers during the third quarter. For the third quarter ended June 30, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. said operating income increased 5.4% to $7 million; net Income increased 7.3% to $5 million. Daily average same-store sales decreased 3.6% but daily average same-store sales on a two-year stacked basis increased 11.9%. Net sales decreased 2.4% to $258.6 million. And diluted earnings per share were 22 cents compared to 21 cents in the prior year.
BusinessPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Wayfair CEO touts company's post-pandemic strength

Wayfair first delivered a profit exactly one year ago, as homebound customers dedicated more time and money to improving their homes. Analysts, who have long criticized the combination of Wayfair's high marketing expenses and its string of financial losses, are now evaluating whether profitability is the result of a one-off event, or a now-established expectation.
Economyprogressivegrocer.com

Sprouts Still Lapping Pandemic Gains in Q2

Sprouts Farmers Markets is delaying opening some stores this year due to supply chain challenges, as the natural foods grocer also reported flat two-year same-store sales. During the second quarter ended July 4, Sprouts was still lapping its pandemic gains from 2020, and had net sales of $1.5 billion, a 7% decrease from the same period in 2020 and a 7% increase from the same period in 2019. Same-store sales growth was -10.0% and two-year comparable store sales growth was -0.6%. Net income was $61 million compared to net income of $67 million and adjusted net income of $70 million in the same period in 2020, and compared to net income of $35 million from the same period in 2019.
Financial ReportsZDNet

Wayfair's Q2 earnings top estimates, revenue growth slows following pandemic surge

Online retail giant Wayfair delivered mixed second quarter results on Thursday, with revenue slightly missing estimates as the pandemic-induced home spending spree begins to wind down. Wayfair said second quarter revenue was $3.9 billion, down 10.4% from a year ago, with net income of $130 million, or $1.14 a share. Adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the first quarter were $1.89 a share.
RetailPosted by
WGAU

Beyond Meat sees Q2 sales jump on restaurant demand

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said Thursday that its revenue jumped 32% in the second quarter as demand from restaurants returned. But the company's shares dropped after it forecast lower-than-expected third-quarter sales. Beyond Meat said uncertainty about the coronavirus is among the things weighing on its sales projections. Beyond Meat's...
StocksBusiness Insider

Corteva Lifts FY21 Outlook, To Buyback $1.5 Bln Shares; Stock Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Thursday lifted its financial outlook for the full year 2021. The company also announced $1.5 billion share repurchase program. The stock gained over 4% in after-hours trading. Looking forward to full year 2021, Corteva now expects net sales in the range of $15.2 billion to...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Yelp Stock: Company Posts Surprise Profit, Raises Forecast

Yelp Inc. (YELP) - Get Report reported an unexpected second-quarter profit Thursday, helped by re-openings in the U.S., that have the company feeling optimistic enough to raise revenue guidance for the rest of the year. Yelp said it earned 6 cents a share in the quarter on revenue of $257.2...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Zynga Swings To Q2 Profit, Shares Tank 14% On Weak Outlook

(RTTNews) - Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Thursday posted a profit for the second-quarter, driven by revenue growth. However, the company issued a weak guidance for the third quarter, sending its shares down 14% in the extended session. Zynga reported second-quarter profit of $27.8 million or $0.02 per share, compared to net...
StocksBusiness Insider

Teradata Lifts FY21 Outlook, Shares Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Thursday lifted its outlook for the full year 2021. Shares are currently up 6% in after-hours trading. The company now expects recurring revenues to grow at a high-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage year-over-year, up from a prior estimate of mid-to-high-single-digit percentage year-over-year. Total revenue is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy