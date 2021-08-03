Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

3 ways not getting vaccinated could sap your savings

By Tanza Loudenback
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe financial opportunity cost of not getting the COVID-19 vaccine is high. Americans who are hospitalized with COVID-19, largely the unvaccinated, may have to pay high out-of-pocket costs. Forgoing the vaccine could also put your job, and future employment, in jeopardy. Visit Personal Finance Insider for more stories. As of...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Rosenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sap#Humana#The Vaccines#Americans#The New York Times#Aetna#Anthem#Blue Cross Blue Shield#Cigna#Unitedhealthcare#Alphabet#Delta Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Orlando, FLKMBC.com

Can you be fired for refusing to get vaccinated if mandated by an employer?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Could vaccine mandates lead to some people losing their jobs if they refuse to vaccinate?. Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn’t necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.
Healthmarketplace.org

Walmart’s vaccine mandate may be a sign of things to come

The vaccine mandate movement is growing. Federal workers will have to get vaccinated or get weekly COVID-19 tests. Similar mandates are happening in California and New York. There’s also a long list of universities, hospitals and, increasingly, private corporations that are making the move, most recently Walmart. But there’s a catch: The company is going to require vaccines for corporate employees but not retail workers.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Public Healthcaliforniahealthline.org

Analysis: Don’t Want a Vaccine? Be Prepared to Pay More for Insurance.

America’s covid-19 vaccination rate is around 60% for ages 12 and up. That’s not enough to reach so-called herd immunity, and in states like Missouri — where a number of counties have vaccination rates under 25% — hospitals are overwhelmed by serious outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant. The...
Public HealthPosted by
Shore News Network

Walmart now requiring employees to get vaccinated by October 4th

Walmart is now requiring some of its employees and managers to get vaccinated if they want to keep their jobs. “As Dr. Cheryl Pegus and Donna Morris recently shared, we are taking additional steps to continue prioritizing the health and safety of our associates. As a follow-up to their note, I want to share some more information,” a letter to employees read this week. “As we all know, the pandemic is not over, and the Delta variant has led to an increase in infection rates across much of the U.S. Given this, we have made the decision to require all market, regional and divisional associates who work in multiple facilities and all campus office associates to be vaccinated by Oct. 4, unless they have an approved exception. This includes all new hires.”
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Who can make you get a COVID vaccine?

Millions of Americans have chosen not to get a coronavirus vaccine. But with the shots readily available and virus cases ticking back up in parts of the country, a growing number of employers, universities and businesses are now issuing some form of a vaccine requirement. Under many of these orders,...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

Will the unvaccinated still be able to get life insurance?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The latest uptick in COVID cases has been dubbed the "pandemic of the unvaccinated," with the average number of new cases over the last seven days up nearly 70% and hospitalizations up 36%. Yet, while some of those represent breakthrough cases, the vast majority of Americans falling sick or dying in this latest wave are unvaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this month.
NFLCBS News

Employers are losing patience with unvaccinated workers

For months, most U.S. employers relied on information campaigns, bonuses and other incentives to encourage their workforces to get the COVID-19 shot. Now, a growing number are imposing rules to make it more onerous for employees to refuse, from outright mandates to requiring the unvaccinated to undergo regular testing. Among...
HealthInternational Business Times

One Company Is Paying Employees $1,000 To Get Vaccinated

Investment management firm Vanguard Group Inc. announced Wednesday that it will pay employees $1,000 each to get vaccinated as cases continue to rise as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads throughout the country. The incentive demonstrates how companies want to get their employees vaccinated to not only keep them safe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy