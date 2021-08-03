Burlington man arrested for attempted stabbing in City Hall Park
Burlington police arrested Luis Rivera, 44, Monday for aggravated assault after they say he tried to stab another man in City Hall Park. The victim, Rivera’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, had tried unsuccessfully to retrieve his cellphone from his ex-girlfriend’s car. As he walked away toward City Hall Park, witnesses say Rivera followed him, pulled out a knife and swung at him, according to a Burlington Police Department press release.vtdigger.org
