ZTE Axon 30 Ultra review, one month later: A question of commitment
This story was originally published on Jun 19, 2021 and last updated on Aug 3, 2021. Do you miss the days when you could get a spec-heavy smartphone for less than a thousand bucks? Well, you're in luck because ZTE is finally launching a new flagship phone in the US, and it's competitively priced. For $749, the Axon 30 Ultra packs a Snapdragon 888, a big camera array with multiple zoom levels, and premium build quality. However, there are still rough edges abound, and the phone's 5G connectivity in the US is lacking. While, the Axon 30 Ultra doesn't earn that "Ultra" name like the Samsung and Xiaomi ultras do, but it's still a pretty good phone. Might I suggest: "ZTE Axon 30 Pretty Good?"www.androidpolice.com
