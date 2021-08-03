ZTE Axon 30 Ultra review, one month later: A question of commitment

Apple is planning to launch four different variants of iPhones under the iPhone 13 series. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max can be launched. Let us know about their price, features, and launch date. Veteran American smartphone company Apple will launch its iPhone 13 series this year. iPhone lovers are eagerly waiting for this series. Some of its features have been leaked before the launch, although these are only leaked features. No information has been given by the company about this. In the iPhone 13 series, the company will continue Touch Eye. Let us know this time what Apple is going to bring for its users.