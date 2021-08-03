Cancel
Business

Marcos Díaz González, STV

Crain's New York Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcos Díaz González has joined STV as executive vice president, responsible for the firm’s advisory services and the expansion of its program management capabilities. Díaz González brings nearly 25 years of experience as a project executive, program manager, and business development executive across multiple market areas. He serves as an executive board member of ACE Mentor Program of Greater New York and is currently an adjunct professor at Columbia University’s Engineering School.

