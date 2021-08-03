Oil Futures Fall on Demand Concerns Over Asian COVID Wave
CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange ended down for a second session Tuesday amid heightening concern over oil demand as a growing wave of COVID infections in Southeast Asia threaten projected consumption rates for the high growth region, although pared losses on strong economic growth in the United States and Eurozone.www.dtnpf.com
