Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil Futures Fall on Demand Concerns Over Asian COVID Wave

By Brian L. Milne
dtnpf.com
 2 days ago

CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange ended down for a second session Tuesday amid heightening concern over oil demand as a growing wave of COVID infections in Southeast Asia threaten projected consumption rates for the high growth region, although pared losses on strong economic growth in the United States and Eurozone.

www.dtnpf.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Futures#Oil Stocks#Oil Pricing#Oil Companies#Asian#Covid#Eurozone#Nymex#Rbob#Ulsd#The Associated Press#Chinese#Ap#Ihs Markit#Oil Market Report#The Federal Reserve#Federal Reserve Chair#The Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Vietnam
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

China seals city as its worst virus outbreak in a year grows

China's worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago escalated Wednesday with dozens more cases around the country, the sealing-off of one city and the punishment of its local leaders. Since that initial outbreak was tamed last year, China's people had lived virtually...
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Oil prices fall on U.S. crude stock build, Delta variant spread

NEW YORK -Oil prices fell for a third day in a row to a two-week low on Wednesday on a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles and as the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant outweighed the impact of Mideast geopolitical tensions. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude...
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – COVID-Related Demand Concerns Weighing on Prices Ahead of EIA Data

Traders are still bullish on crude oil, but only if they can get their price. No one wants to overpay when there is so much uncertainty about demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are inching lower after posting a steep decline the previous session. Concerns over rising cases of the coronavirus Delta-variant encouraged weak longs to liquidate positions placed throughout July on increased bets demand would outstrip supply into the end of the year.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

What chip shortage? The world will soon be drowning in chips says analyst

During all of 2021, we've heard about a shortage of chips affecting consumer electronics companies and automobile manufacturers. But according to Fortune, a shift has taken place and the world will soon be awash in chips. Lillian Li, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody’s, says, "All the world’s advanced economies, including the U.S., the EU, South Korea, and China have set out plans to advance capacity in the domestic semiconductor industry."
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

CDC adds 16 locations to list of places posing ‘high risk’ of Covid infection to travellers

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added 16 international locations to a list of countries with “very high” risk, and has urged Americans to avoid them until further notice. Each of the locations on the list has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The CDC recommends only essential travel should be undertaken to the 16 locations. To be a classified in the Level 4 “high risk” category, a locale must have more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.The newly added locations are as follows: Andorra, Curaçao, Gibraltar,...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil settles lower in volatile trade on worries about Delta variant

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Oil settled lower on Tuesday, as concern about rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant outweighed expectations for another weekly draw in U.S. inventories that had boosted prices early. Brent crude oil futures settled down 48 cents, or 0.66% at $72.41 a barrel. U.S....
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Prices Extend Decline

(Bloomberg) -- Oil declined for a second day as the spread of Covid-19’s delta variant in China threatens to disrupt the recovery in global crude consumption. West Texas Intermediate futures ended Tuesday’s session down 1% at the lowest closing price in almost two weeks. Nearly half of China’s 32 provinces have been gripped by the latest outbreak in Asia’s largest oil market, with 5% of worldwde short-term oil demand potentially at risk, according to calculations by China National Petroleum Corp. The price drop was tempered somewhat by a rally in equities trading and the “potential hijack” of a ship in the Gulf of Oman.
TrafficDailyFx

Crude Oil Price Outlook: US Crude May Have Further to Fall

The price of crude oil is generally sensitive to rising tensions in the Middle East and might have been expected to have strengthened on the current hostilities in the region. The fact that it hasn’t suggests further losses as traders concentrate on rising crude stockpiles and a possible drop in demand from China.
Trafficrigzone.com

Analysts Talk Oil Prices

Analysts at Standard Chartered and Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research share their latest views on oil prices. The immediate prospects for oil prices appear to have deteriorated significantly in recent weeks. That’s according to a new oil price report from Standard Chartered, in which analysts state that they...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Asia stocks mixed with eyes on US economic recovery

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as traders awaited more guidance on the U.S. economic recovery. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo closed 0.5% higher at 27,728.12. The Kospi in South Korea lost 0.1% to 3,277.94, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 1% to 26,152.20 in afternoon trading.
Industryinvezz.com

Copper price: key levels to watch amid concerns over demand outlook

Copper price has declined by about 4.46% since Monday. The slowed pace of manufacturing activity in China and US has impacted the demand outlook. The aggressive spreading of Delta variant, and China's crackdown on commodity prices are key factors. Copper price has been on a decline since hitting a two-month...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

As Oil Prices Slide But Demand Rises, Here's What To Watch For

Oil prices fell this week, largely based on concerns that:. Increasing oil production from OPEC+ will be a drag on prices. However, traders should keep in mind that demand is growing in other regions of the world, despite ongoing coronavirus concerns. Here’s what to watch for in the coming weeks:
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Asian stocks hold gains, dollar strong on Fed official comments

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Asian shares held on to recent gains in morning trading on Thursday, despite hawkish remarks from a senior official at the U.S. Federal Reserve, that boosted the dollar while weighing on risk appetite, and uncertainty about Chinese policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Little Changed Ahead of Weekly Jobless Claims

CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and the front month Brent crude contract on the Intercontinental Exchange were little changed early Thursday following Wednesday's drop to two-week lows ahead of weekly unemployment claims and Thursday's inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's president amid stalled multinational nuclear talks.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Looking to Stabilize

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has done very little during the trading session on Thursday as the market looks as if it is trying to find some type of footing after a major sell off. The last three previous sessions had been negative, and quite frankly this is a market that continues to see a lot of support underneath, but if we were to break down below the hammer from a couple of weeks ago, this market falls apart. On the other hand, if we turn around a break above the $70 level, then it is likely that we will go to the upside. In general, there is the whole demand/growth equation causing headaches.
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Jobless Claims Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones tumbled more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) and Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI). The Challenger job-cut report...

Comments / 0

Community Policy