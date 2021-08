Here’s my favorite moment from Lollapalooza weekend. Young the Giant played an aftershow at the House of Blues, and the last song that was played over the PA before the band took the stage was “I Miss You” from Blink-182. Obviously that is an all time sing along so the crowd was going crazy. Then YTG jumped on stage, yelled “We missed you!” and then proceeded to go right back in to “I Miss You.” It was so great to hear Samir and the guys back on stage, and even more great to hear a room full of music lovers finally be able to sing “where are youuuuuuuuuu” at the top of our lungs. Check out this video below!