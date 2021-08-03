Cancel
Madison, WI

MPD: Driver threatens road construction crew with gun

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Madison police responded to an alleged gun threat against a road construction crew Tuesday morning. Police were sent to the 1300 block of Hickory Street at 11:10 a.m. for a report of a weapons offense. Officials said an asphalt crew was working in the area when a vehicle came through the construction zone at 40 mph and nearly struck a worker, according to Madison police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley.

