Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Kratos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Luther Turmelle
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) _ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $730.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $731.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.93 million. TEGNA reported sales of $577.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Federal Realty (FRT) Beats on Q2 FFO, Ups '21 View, Hikes Dividend

FRT - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.41 handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16. This also compares favorably with the year-ago quarter tally of 77 cents. Results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues. The retail REIT has also raised its guidance for 2021 and 2022...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Cigna beats earnings expectations and raises revenue outlook, but stock falls

Cigna Corp. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that topped forecasts, amid strength in the health insurers pharmacy business, while growth in customer relationships slowed from the previous quarter. The stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading. Net income fell to $1.47 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $1.75 billion, or $4.73 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share declined to $5.24 from $5.81 but beat the FactSet consensus of $4.96. Total revenue rose 9.8% to $43.13 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $41.19 billion, as pharmacy revenue grew 13.1% to $30.05 billion to beat expectations of $28.53 billion. Total customer relationships as of June 30 rose 3.6% to 191.11 million and total pharmacy customers increased 5.0% to 101.93 million, driven by strong ongoing retention and new sales, which compares with growth of 13.7% and 28.2%, respectively, in the second quarter. For 2021, Cigna raised its revenue outlook to at least $170 billion from at least $166 billion, and affirmed its adjusted EPS outlook of at least $20.20.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post sales of $6.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.32 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Jack in the Box (JACK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

JACK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved on a year-over-year basis. While the bottom line beat the consensus mark for the fifth straight quarter, the top line surpassed the same for the seventh consecutive time.
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $787,000 in its fiscal third quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period. Geospace Technologies shares...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Sempra reports second quarter earnings that beat estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy reported second quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts expectations by about 3%. The company, based in San Diego, announced adjusted second quarter earnings of $504 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $501 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Merck KGaA raises outlook after forecast-beating Q2 profit

BERLIN (Reuters) -Merck KGaA raised its outlook after posting forecast-beating second quarter profits on Thursday, boosted by demand for its lab gear and supplies from pharma companies making treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 46.7% to 1.6 billion euros ($1.89...
bizjournals

Wesco raises full-year guidance after reporting strong 2Q results

Wesco International Inc.’s top executive said its second-quarter results “speak for themselves,” during the company's investors call on Thursday. “Our mission is to build, connect, power and protect the world,” John Engel, chairman, president and CEO, told financial analysts. “We have only just begun.”. Wesco (NYSE:WCC) reported financials before trading...
Financial ReportsInvestopedia

Moderna Q2 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Moderna Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction EPS Match $6.46 $6.46 Revenue Match $4.4B $4.4B. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Moderna (MRNA) Financial Results: Analysis. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) reported Q2 FY 2021 earnings that matched analyst expectations. Earnings per share (EPS) came in positive...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Falls After Mixed Q1 Results, Raises FY22 Revenue Outlook

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) reported first-quarter sales growth of 31.6% year-over-year to $669.3 million, beating the consensus estimate of $624.84 million. Sales by segments: Pipe $374.01 million (+36.7% Y/Y), Infiltrator Water Technologies $126.74 million (+24.1% Y/Y), International $65.67 million (+82.4% Y/Y) and Allied Products & Other $127.04 million (+8.6% Y/Y).
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Solar ETFs Riding High on Upbeat Q2 Earnings

TAN - Free Report) has gained about 5.4% in a week. Additionally, the Biden administration is making a big push to support green energy and lower carbon emissions. Its $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan would supercharge an already booming clean-power sector. His plan proposes a 10-year extension of wind and solar tax credits, and new tax credits for batteries and transmission (read: ETFs To Play U.S. Infrastructure Overhaul).
MarketsZacks.com

Nu Skin (NUS) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Grow Y/Y

NUS - Free Report) delivered impressive second-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing year over year. Management raised 2021 earnings view. Results gained from continued strength in its beauty device systems as well as further adoption of social...
RetailZacks.com

Murphy USA's (MUSA) Stock Moves Up Since Q2 Earnings Beat

MUSA - Free Report) has gained 1.7% since its second-quarter earnings announcement on Jul 28. The company managed to score top and bottom-line beats. Murphy USA announced second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $4.79, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.39. The outperformance could be attributed to higher retail gasoline price and contribution from the QuickChek acquisition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy