Social Insurance Number Is Canada’s Answer to the SSN

 2 days ago
If you’re wondering if Canadians have Social Security numbers like Americans do, the answer is that the country of roughly 38 million has an equivalent identifier called the SIN (Social Insurance Number). The SIN is a nine-digit number, with the first digit identifying the area of registration. Article continues below...

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

