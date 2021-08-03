Cancel
Lattice: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Luther Turmelle
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) _ Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 25 cents per share. The results topped...

www.nhregister.com

StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Eaton Corp evaluate the company at an average price target of $166.36 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $148.00.
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $787,000 in its fiscal third quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period. Geospace Technologies shares...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Earnings Outlook For Mednax

Mednax (NYSE:MD) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Cloudflare Stock Falls As Investors Mull Size Of Earnings, Revenue Beat

Cloudflare stock fell on its second-quarter earnings report as profit and revenue topped analyst estimates, but the size of the beat may have disappointed. Cloudflare earnings guidance for the September quarter came in above expectations. San Francisco-based Cloudflare (NET) reported a second-quarter loss of 2 cents per adjusted share vs....
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Jack in the Box (JACK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

JACK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved on a year-over-year basis. While the bottom line beat the consensus mark for the fifth straight quarter, the top line surpassed the same for the seventh consecutive time.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Regeneron shares jump 3.3% premarket after earnings blow past estimates; COVID antibody sales total $2.59 billion

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares jumped 3.3% in premarket trade Thursday, after . Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron posted net income of $$3.099 billion, or $27.97 a share, for the quarter, up from $897 million, or $7.61 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $25.80, well ahead of the $17.90 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $5.139 billion from $1.952 billion a year ago, also well ahead of the $3.963 billion FactSet consensus. Revenue included $2.59 billion in sales of the company's COVID-19 antibody treatment, after it made and delivered 1.25 million doses for the U.S. government. The company said it also achieved record sales of its Eylea and Dupixent franchises, according to Chief Executive Leonard Schleifer. The company is planning to invest $1.8 billion over six years to expand R&D and manufacturing at its Tarrytown campus. Shares have gained 20% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Sempra reports second quarter earnings that beat estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy reported second quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts expectations by about 3%. The company, based in San Diego, announced adjusted second quarter earnings of $504 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $501 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Merck KGaA raises outlook after forecast-beating Q2 profit

BERLIN (Reuters) -Merck KGaA raised its outlook after posting forecast-beating second quarter profits on Thursday, boosted by demand for its lab gear and supplies from pharma companies making treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 46.7% to 1.6 billion euros ($1.89...
bizjournals

Wesco raises full-year guidance after reporting strong 2Q results

Wesco International Inc.’s top executive said its second-quarter results “speak for themselves,” during the company's investors call on Thursday. “Our mission is to build, connect, power and protect the world,” John Engel, chairman, president and CEO, told financial analysts. “We have only just begun.”. Wesco (NYSE:WCC) reported financials before trading...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Falls After Mixed Q1 Results, Raises FY22 Revenue Outlook

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) reported first-quarter sales growth of 31.6% year-over-year to $669.3 million, beating the consensus estimate of $624.84 million. Sales by segments: Pipe $374.01 million (+36.7% Y/Y), Infiltrator Water Technologies $126.74 million (+24.1% Y/Y), International $65.67 million (+82.4% Y/Y) and Allied Products & Other $127.04 million (+8.6% Y/Y).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Stratasys Stock Jumps On Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Outlook

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 25% year-on-year to $147 million, beating the analyst consensus of $136.1 million. Product sales rose 35.8% Y/Y to $100.3 million. Services revenue increased 6.8% Y/Y to $46.7 million. The GAAP gross margin expanded 580 bps to 43%. Product gross margin...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Yelp Stock: Company Posts Surprise Profit, Raises Forecast

Yelp Inc. (YELP) - Get Report reported an unexpected second-quarter profit Thursday, helped by re-openings in the U.S., that have the company feeling optimistic enough to raise revenue guidance for the rest of the year. Yelp said it earned 6 cents a share in the quarter on revenue of $257.2...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Standard Motor Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Standard Motor Products Inc (NYSE: SMP) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 37.97% year-on-year, to $342.08 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $268.56 million. Engine management segment revenue rose 34.7% Y/Y, and temperature control segment sales gained 47.1%. Gross profit rose 54.2% Y/Y to $99.3 million with a gross...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

