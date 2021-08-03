Cancel
Cerus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Luther Turmelle
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) _ Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its second quarter. The Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. The biomedical products company posted revenue of $31.5 million in the period. Cerus expects full-year revenue in...

