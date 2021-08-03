San Bernardino County Gives First Look at Voting in Governor's Recall Election
The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters announced their plans Tuesday for preparing voters to participate in the September 14 recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom. The process will feel familiar to those who participated in the November 2020 Presidential Election. Even the tagline, “Your Ballot. Vote Safe. Vote Early” is the same, said Registrar of Voters Bob Page at a press conference.www.kvcrnews.org
