Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino County, CA

San Bernardino County Gives First Look at Voting in Governor's Recall Election

By KVCR
Posted by 
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters announced their plans Tuesday for preparing voters to participate in the September 14 recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom. The process will feel familiar to those who participated in the November 2020 Presidential Election. Even the tagline, “Your Ballot. Vote Safe. Vote Early” is the same, said Registrar of Voters Bob Page at a press conference.

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 1

KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
652
Followers
1K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Recall Election#Election Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
San Bernardino, CAPosted by
KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino Moves Closer to Censuring Mayor John Valdivia

The San Bernardino city council voted unanimously Wednesday to move closer to censuring Mayor John Valdivia for alleged misuse of funds and violation of city charter. Mayor Valdivia said he has done nothing wrong, and that the censure discussion is the result of the city council’s focus on negative politics instead of working to improve the community.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
KVCR NEWS

After Months Of Delay, The Census Data For New Voting Maps Is Coming Out Aug. 12

After months of delays, the 2020 census results used to redraw voting districts around the country will finally be released on Aug. 12, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday. In a tweet, the federal government's largest statistical agency confirmed that the detailed demographic data will be posted on its website four days sooner than Aug. 16, the previously announced deadline the bureau had agreed to meet as part of a lawsuit by Ohio over the data's release schedule.
Norco, CAPosted by
KVCR NEWS

August 5: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Mayor Kevin Bash of Norco about his five favorite movies, for the long-running segment Mayor's Movie Moments. Mayor Bash also shares some interesting facts about Norco, Horsetown USA. Also on the show, KVCR intern Jamaal Willis has a conversation with California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond about the importance of teen vaccinations, as students head back into the classroom.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KVCR NEWS

8/4 KVCR Midday News: IE Economy Continues Trend of Steady Growth, Riverside County Success in Illegal Firework Campaign, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. 1. Riverside County claims success in campaign to prevent illegal fireworks. 2. Riverside County Supervisors Chuck Washington and Kevin Jeffries went into quarantine last week as a precaution, but have now tested negative for...
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KVCR NEWS

8/3 KVCR Midday News: Virtual School Health Panel Tonight, Grant Funding for Homeless Housing in Riverside County, Pool Toy Pollution, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. 1. California’s Safe Schools for All and San Bernardino & Riverside Counties are hosting a virtual School Health Panel to discuss critical information and updates about school reopening tonight, August 3, from 6:00-7:30pm. Register today at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JFQJ2DqsQLOl-TtOChfmuQ.

Comments / 1

Community Policy