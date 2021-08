Four gold medals are up for grabs on Day 5 of track and field action at the Tokyo Olympics and there are plenty of Americans who could end up a winner. Athing Mu returns to the track and a gold medal favorite in the women's 800m, while Gabby Thomas will try to dethrone two of the fastest women in the world, Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the Women's 200m.