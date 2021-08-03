Cancel
Financial Reports

NMI Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Luther Turmelle
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $57.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 67 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations....

www.nhregister.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmi Holdings Inc#Mortgage Insurance#Snapshot#Insurance Company#Nmi Holdings#Ap#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Insurance
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $730.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $731.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.93 million. TEGNA reported sales of $577.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Eaton Corp evaluate the company at an average price target of $166.36 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $148.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.79). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Federal Realty (FRT) Beats on Q2 FFO, Ups '21 View, Hikes Dividend

FRT - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.41 handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16. This also compares favorably with the year-ago quarter tally of 77 cents. Results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues. The retail REIT has also raised its guidance for 2021 and 2022...
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $787,000 in its fiscal third quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period. Geospace Technologies shares...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Cigna beats earnings expectations and raises revenue outlook, but stock falls

Cigna Corp. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that topped forecasts, amid strength in the health insurers pharmacy business, while growth in customer relationships slowed from the previous quarter. The stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading. Net income fell to $1.47 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $1.75 billion, or $4.73 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share declined to $5.24 from $5.81 but beat the FactSet consensus of $4.96. Total revenue rose 9.8% to $43.13 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $41.19 billion, as pharmacy revenue grew 13.1% to $30.05 billion to beat expectations of $28.53 billion. Total customer relationships as of June 30 rose 3.6% to 191.11 million and total pharmacy customers increased 5.0% to 101.93 million, driven by strong ongoing retention and new sales, which compares with growth of 13.7% and 28.2%, respectively, in the second quarter. For 2021, Cigna raised its revenue outlook to at least $170 billion from at least $166 billion, and affirmed its adjusted EPS outlook of at least $20.20.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Change Healthcare (CHNG) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

CHNG - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 10.9%. Nonetheless, the bottom line improved 64% on a year-over-year basis. Net loss per share was 1 cent in the quarter, much narrower that...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $842.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report $842.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $866.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.80 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $600.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
StocksZacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 5th

AZRX - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.8% downward over the last 30 days. GHL - Free Report) is a leading independent investment bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amedisys Stock Is Crashing Today

Amedisys beat analysts' earnings expectations in Q2, but its revenue came in slightly below the consensus estimate. The main factor weighing on the stock was its lower-than-expected full-year guidance. What happened. Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) were down 21.2% as of 11:29 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Sempra reports second quarter earnings that beat estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy reported second quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts expectations by about 3%. The company, based in San Diego, announced adjusted second quarter earnings of $504 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $501 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.
Financial ReportsInvestopedia

Moderna Q2 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Moderna Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction EPS Match $6.46 $6.46 Revenue Match $4.4B $4.4B. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Moderna (MRNA) Financial Results: Analysis. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) reported Q2 FY 2021 earnings that matched analyst expectations. Earnings per share (EPS) came in positive...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

W.W. Grainger, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $22.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.33

Crown Castle International has raised its dividend payment by 26.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. NYSE:CCI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.46. 1,121,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,561. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.54.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

