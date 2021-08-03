Niles: Will Magic Key be a Disneyland fan’s wish come true?

Disneyland’s new Magic Key annual pass program makes clear that advance reservations won’t be going away anytime soon at the Disneyland Resort. Other local theme parks have been dropping their advance reservation requirements now that the state is no longer limiting capacities due to the pandemic. But Disneyland’s capacity challenge wasn’t just the result of state restrictions. Strong demand filled Disneyland to overflowing before the pandemic, and fans continue to crowd the parks since they have reopened.