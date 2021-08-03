UPDATE: Fayette County Sheriff releases new details on officer involved shooting

UPDATE: August 3, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley released more information on an officer involved shooting. He said the incident took place at 2:37 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, after a 32-year-old white man from New Jersey stole a vehicle from Braxton County. There was a be on the lookout (BOLO) for this vehicle, and a Fayette County Deputy spotted the car. The deputy reportedly started following the vehicle after it passed him on Maple Lane, off of Route 19.