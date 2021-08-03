Cancel
Public Health

Genevieve Gorder Reports a 'Remarkable Change' in Her COVID Battle: 'I Feel So Much Better'

Glenn Garner
People
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenevieve Gorder is feeling "so much better" after battling COVID-19 for the past week. The HGTV personality, 47, took to Instagram with an update on her health on Sunday, which was "Day 7" of her illness with the Delta variant. "I'm happy to report no fever for over 24 hours. I feel so much better," she started in the video.

