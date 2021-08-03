Kendall’s Iconic Norman Brothers Produce Closing Its Doors This Weekend

KENDALL (CBSMiami) – After more than 50 years in business, Norman Brothers Produce will only be open for a few more days.

In a social media post, the company says it is officially closing its doors Sunday, August 8 at 5:00 p.m.

The owners of the iconic market sold their landmark business in Kendall to a developer who plans to build a 125-bed hospital sized assisted living facility.

Neighbors held several protests earlier in the year against the developer’s plans claiming the multi-million dollar development will cause more traffic and won’t fit in with the neighborhood.

Suann Suggs, one of the owners of Norman Brothers, told CBS4 News they are not part of the future development plans and have nothing to do with what happens after the sale of property.