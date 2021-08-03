Senate confirms Biden’s pick to serve as USCIS director

As the Biden administration has rolled out a series of immigration measures over recent months, the nominated leaders of the agencies charged with overseeing parts of the immigration system were still awaiting confirmation. The three agencies under the Department of Homeland Security — USCIS, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection — have been operating under acting leadership. But Friday’s Senate vote, which was was 47-34, now provides USCIS with a confirmed leader. Under former President Donald Trump, USCIS was led by a string of acting officials after L. Francis Cissna left in 2019 — most notably immigration hardliner Ken Cuccinelli who gained attention for his push for Trump policies and frequent press engagements. He also revised the iconic poem on the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal to suggest that only immigrants who can “stand on their own two feet” are welcome in the US.