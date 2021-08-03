Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate confirms Biden’s pick to serve as USCIS director

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Biden administration has rolled out a series of immigration measures over recent months, the nominated leaders of the agencies charged with overseeing parts of the immigration system were still awaiting confirmation. The three agencies under the Department of Homeland Security — USCIS, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection — have been operating under acting leadership. But Friday’s Senate vote, which was was 47-34, now provides USCIS with a confirmed leader. Under former President Donald Trump, USCIS was led by a string of acting officials after L. Francis Cissna left in 2019 — most notably immigration hardliner Ken Cuccinelli who gained attention for his push for Trump policies and frequent press engagements. He also revised the iconic poem on the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal to suggest that only immigrants who can “stand on their own two feet” are welcome in the US.

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ken Cuccinelli
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uscis#Immigration Policies#Uscis#Nation#Dhs#Mexican#Iraqi#Daca#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Presidential ElectionDaily News-Record

Democrats Applaud Biden's Unconstitutional Act

Is a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon?. Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to the lawless last-minute decision of President Joe Biden's Centers for Disease Control...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Canceling the Constitution: Biden hailed for violating rule of law to extend eviction moratorium

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden told voters that the choice between him and Donald Trump was between the lawful and the lawless. He called for voters to support "the rule of law, our Constitution,” a choice repeated mantra-like by the media to “end Trump’s assault on the rule of law.” Now, six months into his presidency, Biden is openly flouting the Constitution with a knowingly invalid extension of the eviction moratorium — and some law professors and advocates on the left are cheering him for it.
Congress & Courtsuticaphoenix.net

Why Democrats Must Retain Control of Congress in 2022

The 2020 election demonstrated how fragile our democracy is. As Donald Trump tried, by means both legal and illegal, to overturn the results of a free and fair election, only the courts and a thin line of courageous Republican election officials guaranteed that the peoples’ choice prevailed. But the safeguards...
U.S. Politicscreators.com

Biden's Unprecedented Attack on the Constitution

Joe Biden certainly isn't the first president to violate his oath of office, but he might be the first in memory to openly brag about doing it. As Biden announced a new "eviction moratorium," he informed Americans that the "bulk of constitutional scholars" would say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium is "not likely to pass constitutional muster."
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer Confronts Maria Bartiromo Over Her Portrayal of Infrastructure Deal

North Dakota Republican Senator Kevin Cramer on Sunday pushed back against Fox host Maria Bartiromo portrayal of the infrastructure deal. "We have all experienced a lack of resiliency to our energy infrastructure. The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack is a pretty good example of that," Cramer told Bartriomo during an appearance on her show Sunday Morning Futures. "Some of the things [in the deal] contribute to the overall infrastructure of our country."
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's blithely unconstitutional government

When Vice President Al Gore was caught soliciting campaign donations from the White House, he excused himself by repeating one of the slipperiest phrases in the dictionary of political dodges. There was, he intoned seven times in an excruciating 1997 press conference, “no controlling legal authority” to confirm that his money grubbing was illegal. His logic, if you can call it that, was that since no court decision could be cited — no one had ever had the gall to dispute the matter before a judge — it was impossible to be sure he’d done wrong.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden and fellow Dems are openly flouting the law — to please crackpot socialists

Joe Biden certainly isn’t the first president to violate his oath of office, but he might be the first in memory to openly brag about doing it. As Biden announced a new “eviction moratorium,” he informed Americans that the “bulk of constitutional scholars” would say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium is “not likely to pass constitutional muster.”
Congress & Courtsksl.com

Steep obstacles for US Congress effort to legalize 'Dreamer' immigrants

DACA recipients and their supporters celebrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the court ruled in a 5-4 vote that President Donald Trump's 2017 move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, created in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, was unlawful, in Washington, D.C., June 18, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst, Reuters) WASHINGTON — A battle to win a path to citizenship for "Dreamer" immigrants, following two decades of defeat, is underway in the United States Senate as Democrats face tough challenges on several fronts, including within their own ranks.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate panel advances Biden's ICE nominee

President Biden ’s nominee to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Ed Gonzalez, advanced with a narrow party-line vote from a Senate panel Wednesday as Republicans continue to express concerns over his past comments about the agency. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee forwarded Gonzalez’s nomination in a...
U.S. PoliticsForeign Policy

Biden Administration Calls on Senate to Confirm State Department Nominees

A top State Department official urged Congress to swiftly confirm U.S. President Joe Biden’s nominees to senior diplomatic roles amid an impasse between the administration and a Republican lawmaker that has ground the confirmation process to a halt. Wendy Sherman, Biden’s deputy secretary of state, warned during a Senate hearing...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden's bipartisan deal faces Senate gauntlet

Senators are preparing to put the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal backed by President Biden through a legislative gauntlet as negotiators work to maintain, and potentially grow, their coalition. Getting the bill through the Senate would be a win for Biden and a core group of centrists who have made...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Federal judge says DACA program is illegal, blocks new applications

A federal judge in Texas ruled in favor of blocking new applications to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Friday, stating that former President Barack Obama did not have the legal authority to offer protections to undocumented children brought to the U.S. from being deported. The ruling by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy