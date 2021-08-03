Woman accused of throwing rocks at police vehicles, injuring Washington State Patrol trooper

A woman is accused of throwing rocks at police vehicles and a Washington State Patrol trooper during a confrontation Sunday afternoon, injuring the trooper. The woman made an initial appearance before Yakima County Superior Court Judge David A. Elofson on Monday. She was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of third-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief and two counts of assault in the fourth degree — domestic violence, according to a news release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.