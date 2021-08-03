Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Woman accused of throwing rocks at police vehicles, injuring Washington State Patrol trooper

By Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman is accused of throwing rocks at police vehicles and a Washington State Patrol trooper during a confrontation Sunday afternoon, injuring the trooper. The woman made an initial appearance before Yakima County Superior Court Judge David A. Elofson on Monday. She was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of third-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief and two counts of assault in the fourth degree — domestic violence, according to a news release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yakima County, WA
City
Selah, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Selah, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Cars
City
Home, WA
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Vehicles#Trooper#Washington State Patrol#The Sheriff S Office#Selah Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy