Study abroad students travel again after over a year of uncertainty

Jack Miller was sitting in class at the New College of the Humanities in London in March 2020 when news came in that the coronavirus had been declared a pandemic. Miller, then a freshman at Northeastern University, had chosen the school's Global Engagement Program for the opportunity to see the world. But all of that came to a swift halt that day. "My academic adviser back in Boston was like, 'You guys are coming home. Buy a plane ticket,' " Miller says.