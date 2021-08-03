Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Study abroad students travel again after over a year of uncertainty

By Julia Lucero
theprospectordaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTEP study abroad students return to traveling after a year and half of programs and countries being shut down. “I was happy to see at least at UTEP, the International Oversight Committee (IOC) was taking the role very seriously on recognizing when they could give clearance to a student on a case by case as opposed to wholesale,” Executive Director of the Office of International Programs and Study Abroad, Dania Brandford Calvo said.

www.theprospectordaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Study Abroad Office#Utep Study Abroad#The Utep Ioc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Psychology
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
West Lafayette, INRepublic

Purdue to offer study abroad program

WEST LAFAYETTE — A new Purdue University Global concentration and microcredential in global business will include the university’s first-ever study abroad program. The four-course MBA/Master of Science in Management and Leadership sequence begins in September, designed to prepare students to pursue career advancement in globally-oriented management roles. Included in the degree and microcredential offering, for students who already have a degree, is a one-week study abroad program scheduled for March in London. The program is also available virtually.
CollegesThe Oakland Post

Student shares experience studying abroad in Costa Rica

Junior Dakota Zehler is on a two-month long study abroad trip to Costa Rica, which began on June 30 and will end on Aug. 7. Part of Oakland University’s Business Honors program, he studies economics and has a minor in Spanish. Zehler attends what was previously the University of Georgia’s...
Collegesuga.edu

Virtual study abroad expands students’ boundaries

Pilot program seeks to make global experiences more accessible. University of Georgia student Isabel Rutledge couldn’t travel to Greece this summer, but she did get an immersive cultural learning experience thanks to a virtual study tour. The class was among several global virtual study courses offered this summer to give...
Harrisonburg, VAWHSV

Local universities plan study abroad trips for the fall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The pandemic changed the operations of their study abroad programs, but now Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) and James Madison University (JMU) are looking forward to in-person trips. Some have already begun. Last spring students were called back from their study abroad trips due to the spread...
College Park, MDdbknews.com

UMD cancels fall study abroad programs in the United Kingdom

The Study Abroad Fair was held in the Stamp Student Union Ballroom on Feb. 5, 2020. (Richard Moglen/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland canceled study abroad programs in the United Kingdom for the fall 2021 semester, according to an email Thursday obtained by The Diamondback. The university’s decision comes after...
Educationtwollow.com

How To Use CatEight To Study Abroad?

Studying abroad is becoming increasingly attractive for a variety of reasons. The draw for most international students is likely to be a combination of receiving a high-quality education, immersion in a new culture (and, in many cases, a second language), developing a global mentality, and extending future career opportunities. For...
Georgetown, DCHoya

Select Study Abroad Programs Approved To Move Forward in Fall Semester

Georgetown University has selected a limited number of university-related study abroad programs to take place for the fall semester. Select study abroad programs in 10 countries will be permitted to move forward in the fall 2021 semester, according to a July 9 email from the Office of Global Education. The programs have been approved after extensive safety and academic reviews from the Georgetown Travel Review Committee, as well as a program-specific risk assessment by a relevant senior administrator.
Pine Bluff, ARArkansas Online

UAPB's study abroad students close to home for Mandarin class

Three students from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff participated in a virtual study-abroad course that focused on learning the Mandarin language. The 14-week course was organized by the China U.S. Exchange Foundation in collaboration with the China-HBCU Network. (HBCU stands for historically black colleges and universities.) Pamela Moore,...
Norfolk, VAevms.edu

EVMS researcher explores social, economic factors of study abroad

Peggy Gesing, PhD, Program Director of EVMS’ Medical and Health Professions Education program, recently co-edited an academic book that explores the societal and economic factors that shape students’ study abroad experiences, including their ability to take part in such initiatives. “Critical Perspectives on Equity and Social Mobility in Study Abroad”...
CollegesWashington Post

College students weigh risks and rewards of studying abroad in pandemic era

Jack Miller was sitting in class at the New College of the Humanities in London in March 2020 when news came in that the coronavirus had been declared a pandemic. Miller, then a freshman at Northeastern University, had chosen the school’s Global Engagement Program for the opportunity to see the world. But all of that came to a swift halt that day. “My academic adviser back in Boston was like, ‘You guys are coming home. Buy a plane ticket,’ ” Miller says.
Millersville, PAmillersville.edu

Study Abroad Offers Opportunities Across the World

You can take a class in Korean Listening and see the sights of another country from the comfort of your apartment or home, thanks to Millersville University’s Office of International Programs and Services. The office now provides students with opportunities to study abroad virtually. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Educationmatadornetwork.com

The best cities in the world to study abroad in 2022

A recent study conducted by QS (Quacquarelli Symonds, the world’s leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector) ranked the best cities to study abroad in 2022. To be considered in the study, each city must have a population of over 250,000 and also have...
Stanford, CASFGate

Colleges begin to resume study abroad

Jack Miller was sitting in class at the New College of the Humanities in London in March 2020 when news came in that the coronavirus had been declared a pandemic. Miller, then a freshman at Northeastern University, had chosen the school's Global Engagement Program for the opportunity to see the world. But all of that came to a swift halt that day. "My academic adviser back in Boston was like, 'You guys are coming home. Buy a plane ticket,' " Miller says.
CollegesTravelPulse

New Study Analyzes How the Pandemic Affects Studying Abroad

As the pandemic has impacted many travelers' plans for 2020 and beyond, so has it affected the plans of students who had hoped to study abroad. A new study published by CollegeFinance.com can shed light on how the pandemic has impacted studying abroad, and how ready students are to once again begin traveling.
Middlebury, VTmiddlebury.edu

Beyond Study Abroad—International Education Careers: Online Discussion Recording

Watch the recording of the discussion with Grace O’Dell (career and academic advisor), to learn about careers in international education beyond study abroad. Through examples of our current graduates and hands-on career planning activities, you’ll leave with a clearer understanding of how to prepare for a wide variety of career paths in this exciting and rewarding field.
EducationChronicle

DKU to begin year with remote classes for most students in China, abroad

Citing a recent rise in COVID-19 cases across China, Duke Kunshan University has asked domestic students not currently on campus to “postpone their arrival for two to four weeks,” according to an email sent to DKU students Tuesday. First-year orientation and convocation will be held remotely. The email added that...
Collegesriverjournalonline.com

Things to Consider When Studying Abroad

Studying abroad is an amazing opportunity; it can open many doors for your future as well as being an incredible adventure in itself. However, if studying abroad is a route you want to pursue, it can be complicated. Therefore, it is best to prepare and understand the requirements of a study abroad program before you commit to it.
Educationindustryglobalnews24.com

Adar Poonawalla helps Indian Students studying abroad

The CEO of Serum group of Institutes, Adar Poonawalla has said on Thursday that he has set aside 10 crore rupees for students studying abroad. Covishield, made by Serum group of Institutes, is not yet accepted by many nations. On Thursday, he said that not many nations have approved Covishield...
LifestyleTravelPulse

The Importance of Learning the Local Language When Traveling Abroad

Creating an itinerary of all the places to visit, making sure documents are in order and packing up the essentials are all aspects of the pre-travel planning process. Travelers have several “to-dos” to check off prior to a vacation, but there might be one item missing from the list: learning the local language.

Comments / 0

Community Policy