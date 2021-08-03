Study abroad students travel again after over a year of uncertainty
UTEP study abroad students return to traveling after a year and half of programs and countries being shut down. “I was happy to see at least at UTEP, the International Oversight Committee (IOC) was taking the role very seriously on recognizing when they could give clearance to a student on a case by case as opposed to wholesale,” Executive Director of the Office of International Programs and Study Abroad, Dania Brandford Calvo said.www.theprospectordaily.com
Comments / 0