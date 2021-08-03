Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Why was Vegas’ Tomáš Nosek (or Kevin Durant or Justin

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems least NHL could do is make sure tests are conclusive before allowing players to hit ice.Illustration: Getty Images. When we look back on this point in time years down the road, and really know the full effects of charging ahead with sports through a pandemic, there’s a chance we’ll wonder how we could have been so reckless. There’s also a chance nothing may come of it. We don’t know. But using the fact that we don’t know what lies ahead as clearance to plow on with the things we want but don’t need is what can be the most frustrating thing about it. And perhaps the most dangerous.

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tomáš Nosek
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#G O Media#Chase Tv Dollars#The Knights And Ducks#Suns#Bucks#Ftw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets To Pursue Kevin Durant 'Rival' – Report

The Brooklyn Nets may have a stellar cast, but they still need to take in some role players if they are to be competitive. One name that the team may look into is P.J. Tucker, the workhorse who recently won his first NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks. The 36-year-old’s...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant reveals truth on if Warriors’ Stephen Curry made him better

It looks like Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has nothing but fond memories of his time with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. During a recent talk using Twitter Spaces, Durant was asked whether playing with Curry made him better during their time together. The Nets star didn’t hold back in his ultimate praise for Steph, saying that the All-Star guard makes everyone better. He did point out, though, that it worked both ways on him and Steph when they teamed up, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports.
NBAPosted by
Dirt

Kevin Durant Lands $15.6 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

Kevin Durant still has off-season love for Southern California, it would seem. Two summers ago, the perennial All-Star bounced out of his oceanfront Malibu villa, selling the $12.2 million house to “CSI” television franchise creator Anthony Zuiker. A professional move from the NBA’s Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets soon followed. But now Durant is back, and the 32-year-old holds the keys to a $15.6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, a celebrity-packed guard-gated city in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant picks the player who will one day smash his Team USA Olympic record

Despite not having the best talents the NBA has to offer, Team USA is still an incredibly deep talent. Anyone can explode on any given game for the Americans in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and on Saturday morning, it was Jayson Tatum’s turn to come out of the shadow and rip an opponent apart. In this case, the victim was the Czech Republic, who fell prey to Kevin Durant, Tatum, and company to the tune of a 119-84 score.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Wants To Show Kevin Durant That He Can Win With Russell Westbrook: "He Will Regret Letting Russ Be His Point Guard. Too Ball-Dominant"

Russell Westbrook is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Last night, the Lakers executed a trade with the Washington Wizards that sent a bunch of their players like Kyle Kuzma, KCP, and Montrezl Harrell, along with their 2021 Draft pick to Washington. Westbrook will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis to form a big three in LA as they go back in the hunt for an NBA Championship.
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Why Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are both right about the Olympics

Kevin Durant wasn’t about to miss the Olympics basketball tournament. Even if his Brooklyn Nets had made the NBA Finals, he’d show up in Tokyo at the earliest possible time, wondering how soon he could hit the practice court. Stephen Curry is spending the summer at home with his wife...
NBAPosted by
NESN

Kevin Durant Makes Bold Jayson Tatum Olympic Prediction

Jayson Tatum took over Saturday in a Team USA Olympic victory over the Czech Republic. Kevin Durant thinks we’re going to see a lot more of that. Tatum has had a fairly nondescript showing in the exhibitions leading up to the Olympics as well as in Tokyo itself. That resulted in him losing his starting job, but he bounced back in a big way Saturday with a 27-point showing, with 15 points coming off 3-pointers.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Durant, Team USA drop first game in group stage

Does the 2024 redeem team need to be assembled already?. That may be an overreaction, but Team USA was unable to benefit off of a late second half run and ultimately lost to an Evan Fournier led France team in their first game of Olympic play. Fournier torched the United States with 28 points on 50% shooting, with help from Rudy Gobert who scored 14 points. France has now defeated the U.S. in their last two matchups, as it was France who eliminated the U.S. from the FIBA World Cup in 2019.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant’s Kyrie Irving Tweet Is Going Viral

One thing about Kevin Durant is that he’s one of the best, if not the best, basketball players in the world. Another thing about him is he will never log off, ever. Durant has made it a habit to fire back at online criticism, over and over again. In fact, today he responded to a perceived slight that actually wasn’t a slight at all.
NBAexpressnews.com

Finger: As Kevin Durant finds his true self, so does Team USA

SAITAMA, Japan — The whole thing was slipping away. The gold medal, sure, but also a wasted summer and a place in history and the ability to ever in a million years live any of this down. Before, when these oddly jumbled Fever Dream Teamers looked lost, everyone figured they...
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Durant chides Zach LaVine's defense on Instagram live

The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics is in the books, and hijinks from the U.S. Men's Basketball National Team are underway — specifically, between Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. Durant took to Instagram live during the ceremony Friday morning (U.S. time) to offer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy