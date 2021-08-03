Why was Vegas’ Tomáš Nosek (or Kevin Durant or Justin

It seems least NHL could do is make sure tests are conclusive before allowing players to hit ice.Illustration: Getty Images. When we look back on this point in time years down the road, and really know the full effects of charging ahead with sports through a pandemic, there’s a chance we’ll wonder how we could have been so reckless. There’s also a chance nothing may come of it. We don’t know. But using the fact that we don’t know what lies ahead as clearance to plow on with the things we want but don’t need is what can be the most frustrating thing about it. And perhaps the most dangerous.