Colts' Carson Wentz undergoes successful foot surgery which revealed no further complications
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a foot injury last Thursday that required surgery, which was completed on Monday. On Tuesday, head coach Frank Reich told reporters that the surgery was successful, and revealed no other complications in his foot, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. The team announced that his recovery timetable will be between five to 12 weeks. The goal of the procedure, according to Erickson, was to remove a piece of bone that had broken loose in Wentz's foot.www.cbssports.com
