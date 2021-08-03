Cancel
NBA

Former rivals Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid are going to

By David Laguerre
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndre Drummond gets to the basket ahead of Joel Embiid when the Pistons and 76ers faced off in December of 2019.Image: Getty Images. Life: That shit happens fast. Less than three years ago, when Andre Drummond was still just months away from his last All-Star bid, the then franchise center got entangled with Joel Embiid in an early-season Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons match-up. Embiid busted Drummond’s ass for 39 points and 17 rebounds in a 109-99 win over the Pistons. Drummond was limited to eight points and nine rebounds while in foul trouble.

NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: The NBA finally saw the truth about Andre Drummond after all

Andre Drummond has officially succumbed to his empty stats. Say what you want about his rebounds per game stat, but the NBA has finally said: “enough is enough”; Andre Drummond, you are not a starter. The Cavs got lambasted for buying out Drummond, despite the fact that Drummond pushed for the trade and despite the fact that no one wanted to trade for him. Drummond. So they deactivated him. After no trades developed, Drummond was bought out, went to the Lakers, and tanked.
NBAYardbarker

Sixers Rookie Charles Bassey Looks Forward to Learning From Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers possessed just two draft picks heading into the 2021 NBA Draft. On the morning of the main event, the Sixers bought another second-rounder by sending $2 million to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for the 53rd selection. In the first round, the Sixers snagged Tennessee guard...
NBAUSA Today

Charles Bassey excited to learn from Joel Embiid, share same trainer

The Philadelphia 76ers made an interesting selection at No. 53 overall when they selected Charles Bassey out of Western Kentucky. The young man has a high motor and he is somebody who can eventually be a rotational player in this league. He will have the pleasure of being able to...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Andre Drummond agrees to one-year deal with Sixers

Four-time rebounding leader Andre Drummond has finally found a new home as he’s poised to take his talents to the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal to back up Joel Embiid. Drummond with essentially be the backup to Joel Embiid and this makes more sense after Dwight Howard departed Philly...
NBAlibertyballers.com

All quiet on Sixers front: latest on Danny Green, Andre Drummond, Georges Niang, George Hill, Ben Simmons

Entering day three of free agency and things have been pretty quiet in 76er land. Of course, we weren’t expecting fireworks since the team has three max contracts eating up much of their cap space in Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons. The biggest question going into free agency was primarily what if any trades might the Sixers make during the frenzy of signings. So far the answer has been “not much” on any front.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Andre Drummond sparks Heat free agency rumors with surprise move

Los Angeles Lakers big man Andre Drummond is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it looks like he’s exploring his options–which might include the Miami Heat. Of course with free agency nearing, any action that players take will be put under the microscope and analyzed. Such is the case for Drummond, who was spotted in Miami just a day before the August 2 start of free agency.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Could Sign Andre Drummond

Lakers big man Andre Drummond faces a highly uncertain future. After his career in Detroit ended, he went to Cleveland where his value and worth as a player quickly tanked. Most recently, he joined the Lakers as their starting center, a project that most would classify as a failure. he only averaged 14.9 points, 12 rebounds, and 1 block per game on 53% shooting.
NBAYardbarker

Sixers Sign Andre Drummond In Surprising Move

The Sixers have added their first new free agent in veteran center Andre Drummond. Can he replace Dwight Howard for the team next season?. Former Lakers center Andre Drummond has agreed to a one-year minimum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers after bouncing around from the Pistons to the Cavaliers and, most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers, where he averaged 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
NBABradenton Herald

Marcus Hayes: Sixers chose Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. Oops.

PHILADELPHIA — It must deliver an exquisite joy to anti-Processors to see Sam Hinkie's biggest mistakes win an NBA title before "The Process" bears any fruit. It must deliver equally an exquisite pain to the diminishing Cult of Hinkie to see their eight-year embarrassment not only continue, but to be proven worthless; to be discounted completely, and without any possible argument.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers Podcast: Joel Embiid’s contract, Kyle Lowry’s free agency

The Sixer Sense Podcast welcomes the NBA offseason now that the league is done playing games. We begin this episode talking about the NBA Finals. Looking back at the matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, the podcast breaks down how Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to dominate in Game 6. Lucas Johnson and Christopher Kline also reflect on Milwaukee’s overall achievements coming out the Eastern Conference and whether or not they will be the favorite team to win it all again next season.

