Lake County, FL

Citrus Label Tours Of Lake County (August 23-26)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake County Historical Society is proud to announce the formation of the Lake County Citrus Label Tour – an informative driving trail steeped in the history of the Lake County citrus industry which was the economic engine and dominant force in Lake County for more than 125 years. Through 24 signs of antique citrus label reproductions placed throughout the county, one can enter the website noted below to learn the history of each label and explore the citrus industry.

