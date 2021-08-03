PSU’s Chambers resigns after probe into conduct
Pat Chambers resigned Wednesday following an investigation by Penn State into allegations of inappropriate conduct by the longtime men’s basketball coach. In a statement, Penn State said new allegations surfaced after The Undefeated reported in July that Rasir Bolton — who transferred from Penn State to Iowa State in the summer of 2019 — said he decided to leave the Nittany Lions because Chambers made a reference to a noose around Bolton’s neck.www.uticaphoenix.net
