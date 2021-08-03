Cancel
College Sports

PSU’s Chambers resigns after probe into conduct

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePat Chambers resigned Wednesday following an investigation by Penn State into allegations of inappropriate conduct by the longtime men’s basketball coach. In a statement, Penn State said new allegations surfaced after The Undefeated reported in July that Rasir Bolton — who transferred from Penn State to Iowa State in the summer of 2019 — said he decided to leave the Nittany Lions because Chambers made a reference to a noose around Bolton’s neck.

www.uticaphoenix.net

