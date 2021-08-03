Cancel
Ruth Marcus column on Justice Kavanaugh ‘laughable’ (Letters)

By Letters to the Editor
 2 days ago
Too bad Ruth Marcus had too much whine before writing her column, “‘Investigation’ of Kavanaugh was laughable,” July 26, page A4. First of all she complains about the progressive left’s BFF, the FBI not doing their job. Secondly, she champions the supposed outrage of the FBI report by two progressive ultra-partisan white privilege U.S. Senators, Chris Coons, D-DE, and Sheldon Whitehouse, D RI. Thirdly, she somehow hopes to convince us that in the testimony of C. Blasey-Ford there is something beyond a reasonable doubt that another “ghost” witness is out there to offer up support for such unsupported testimony.

