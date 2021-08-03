Ruth Marcus column on Justice Kavanaugh ‘laughable’ (Letters)

Adam Kinzinger, a member of the US House of Representatives who belongs to the Republican party, has revealed that several of his party colleagues have privately shown him their support for his stance on the 6 January Capitol riots.Mr Kinzinger is one of the only two Republicans on a select committee formed by the House of Representatives to investigate the insurrection.“There’s a lot of people, you know. They come up and say it,” Mr Kinzinger told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an interview. “It’s not any of the ones that go on TV and spout the ‘Big Lie’ and then say...