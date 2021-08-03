Cancel
Travel

Disneyland launches ‘Magic Key’: What to know about the new annual pass replacement program

By Tracy Bloom
informnny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonths after sunsetting its popular annual passports, the Disneyland Resort on Tuesday unveiled a new replacement program: “Magic Key.”. Like the old passes, Magic Key offers a variety of tiers, giving Disney fans the flexibility to essentially choose how often and when they can go to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park. And, for the most part, the choices are cheaper.

