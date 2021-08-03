So how will the NHL, official partner of PointsBet, Bally’s,

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe NHL’s partnership with sports betting and daily fantasy sports is … complicated.Image: Getty Images. Gambling on your own team’s games has always been the biggest line to cross in team sports. It’s why Pete Rose is still out of the Hall of Fame and probably always will be (though, being pretty much the same unrepentant asshole he was on the field doesn’t help his cause much). While it’s certainly bad optics for leagues like the NHL that won’t itself investigate the Hawks’ cover-up of sexual assault, or the way other leagues handle domestic abuse or sexual assault, sprinting to say it’ll investigate Evander Kane — that betting on your own games chips away at the integrity the whole thing is built on. That’s not to justify these out of whack priorities, but that’s the deal. The whole industry and the many tentacles that spread out from them is based on a foundation of an unspoiled athletic contest. That may seem quaint, but it is.

NHLthebuzzcincy.com

NHL Player Evander Kane Responds To Wife’s Claims That He Places Bets On His Own Games

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane is facing severe accusations of having tampered with the outcome of professional hockey games, and the NHL has announced it will look into the matter. “The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games,” tweeted the league’s PR account on Saturday. “The integrity of our game is paramount, and the League takes these allegations very seriously.”
NHLNBC Sports

Report: Teammates don't want Kane back; Sharks tried for trade

Several of Evander Kane's teammates don't want the 30-year-old winger to return to the Sharks this season, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reported Tuesday, citing sources. Kurz also confirmed a report by The Daily Faceoff that the Sharks attempted to trade Kane earlier this summer. Kane's teammates' issues with the winger reportedly were one of the main drivers for the Sharks to try and find him a new home.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
NHLmarkerzone.com

HOCKEY DIVERSITY ALLIANCE RELEASES STATEMENT REGARDING EVANDER KANE

The Hockey Diversity Alliance, which is a group formed by both current and former NHLers, released a statement regarding the situation of Evander Kane, who happens to be a member of the group. Kane, 30, was recently accused by his ex-wife of betting on NHL games, including his own as...
NHLSports Illustrated

The Sharks' Evander Kane Conundrum

Evander Kane's messy personal life amid reports of tension among several teammates has become a cause for concern for the San Jose Sharks and the NHL. The 30-year-old winger's situation is also raising questions over his future with the club. The Athletic's Kevin Kurz confirmed a July report by Daily...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Warriors, Jazz Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

We’re right in the thick of NBA free agency and getting all kinds of cool trades across the league. The latest big trade comes from two Western Conference powerhouses. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected second-round pick. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLbleachernation.com

Nick Boynton Says Patrick Kane, Patrick Sharp, Brian Campbell, and “Everybody” Else Knew About the Abuse

According to a report from TSN’s Rick Westhead, former Chicago Blackhawk Nick Boynton named three prominent players, Patrick Kane, Patrick Sharp, and Brian Campbell, as examples of players who had knowledge of the May 2010 incidents involving former video coach Brad Aldrich and unnamed former players. Those incidents have been laid out in a lawsuit against the organization that is currently under investigation.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Runors: St. Louis Blues, and the Boston Bruins

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong is trying his attention to his restricted free agents. Once they are taken care of, it doesn’t seem likely that they will have the room for UFA forward Tyler Bozak, unless they are able to move Vladimir Tarasenko and his contract.
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks 2021 NHL Draft Capsules: Scouting Reports and Analysis

Blackhawks NHL Draft capsules: Scouting reports and analysis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A recap of the Blackhawks' selections in the 2021 NHL Draft and their scouting reports, including analysis from VP of amateur scouting Mark Kelley. Round 1, pick No. 32: Nolan Allan, defenseman. What you need to...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Major update offered on Andre Iguodala potentially joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are among one of three final choices for forward Andre Iguodala in free agency. “I’m told 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has narrowed his playing choices down to the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers,” The Athletic’s Sham Charania said. “Iguodala would provide either of those three teams a winning presence on the floor, as he’s been a part of three NBA championships with the Warriors dynasty.
NBAaudacy.com

Kawhi Leonard isn't going to play next season, says Jared Greenberg

The consensus around the NBA is that superstar free agent Kawhi Leonard, who underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL back in July, will re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason and eventually sign a new max contract. But one of the most mysterious players in the league has...
NHLletsgobruins.net

The Cost For The Bruins To Land Tarasenko Revealed.

The Boston Bruins have been heavily linked to one of this offseasons biggest trade block names and we have a better idea of the acquiring cost. St. Louis Blues' forward Vladimir Tarasenko is on his way out of St. Louis after demanding a trade and he's been linked to the B's.
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Flames, Candiens, Wild, Sharks interested in Christian Dvorak

With the Arizona Coyotes looking to do a full rebuild it is looking like Christian Dvorak is available for trade. Elliotte Friedman is reporting the San Jose Sharks, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, and the New York Rangers as the teams with the most interest. Friedman went on to...
NBAlindyssports.com

A-Rod, partner officially own part of Timberwolves, Lynx

It’s official: Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Marc Lore are the new part owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx. The NBA’s Board of Governors approved the sale of the first 20 percent of the teams to the baseball great and the investor Lore. The pair will be controlling owners in two years.

