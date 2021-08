Due to his off-ice antics, it appears that Evander Kane's teammates want him gone according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic. "Several of Evander Kane's teammates don't want the Sharks winger to return to the team next season. The team was trying to trade Kane earlier this summer, a source says, confirming a report from the Daily Faceoff. A big part of the reason for the team to pursue a deal was Kane's strained relationship with many of his teammates, according to several sources." Kurz said on Monday.