Philadelphia, PA

SEPTA turns to YouTube to solve crimes

WHYY
WHYY
 2 days ago
SEPTA transit police are now using YouTube to help solve crimes. The department launched a YouTube channel where they will release surveillance video in hopes that the public will identify people suspected of committing crimes on the system. “We’re looking for ways to get an even broader reach,” said SEPTA...

whyy.org

Philadelphia, PA Posted by WHYY
WHYY

Free school supplies and measles shots coming to Philly neighborhoods on bus tour

Big blue school buses are coming to Philadelphia neighborhoods this summer. Monday, August 9 through August 27, the buses, staffed by the School District of Philadelphia and the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, will provide information to students and families about the upcoming school year, including COVID-19 safety measures. The program will also distribute free backpacks, school supplies, as well as offer free state-mandated immunizations for diseases including tetanus, polio, hepatitis-B and measles.
Philadelphia, PA Posted by WHYY
WHYY

After outcry over dirty streets, Kenney to revive cleaning in 7 Philly neighborhoods

Philadelphia will launch an expanded street cleaning pilot over the coming weeks — and begin asking residents to move their cars to make way for mechanical sweeper trucks. Supported by a $62 million, five-year investment in street cleaning services, the expansion will bring “hybrid” cleaning crews — utilizing everything from trucks and sidewalk sweepers to push brooms — to 14 different areas of the city, effectively doubling up on seven areas targeted for an earlier phase of the pilot program.
Philadelphia, PA Posted by WHYY
WHYY

Philly sees delta variant’s effects: More COVID cases, coming faster

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Philadelphia as the delta variant becomes the dominant strain of the virus, the city’s top health official said Tuesday. Though the numbers aren’t the worst Philadelphia has ever seen, they do mirror the surge of cases the city faced last summer, she said.
Philadelphia, PA Posted by WHYY
WHYY

Facing eviction? Philly’s Black clergy may be able to help

Philadelphia’s Black clergy are coming out to support tenants as the federal moratorium that had shielded renters from eviction comes to an end. “We have a responsibility to them holistically, physically, mentally, spiritually, and in any way possible that we can help them to have a better quality of life,” Rev. Robert Collier, president of The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity and pastor of Galilee Baptist Church in Roxborough, said at a town hall focused on eviction prevention hosted by his organization and City Councilmember Helen Gym.
Philadelphia, PA Posted by WHYY
WHYY

Regional Roundup – 8/2/21

On today’s Regional Roundup, guest host Tracey Matisak is joined by ELIZABETH MARX, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Utility Law Project, to discuss the increasing number of gas, water and electric shutoffs across the state. More than 116,000 Pennsylvania residents have been disconnected due to late payments since the pandemic moratorium expired in April. We’ll also talk with Philadelphia Public School District Superintendent WILLIAM HITE about masks for K-12 students and planning for the upcoming academic year while facing the threat of a rapidly spreading Delta variant. And the BlackStar Film Festival kicks off this weekend with a showcase of over 80 films about and by black, brown and indigenous people from around the world, including director RENEE OSUBU’s, Dear Philadelphia. She’s nominated for Best Short Documentary and talks about exploring North Philadelphia to share stories of forgiveness, fatherhood and community.

Comments / 1

