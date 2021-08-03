NBC's La Brea TV Show: Premiere Date, Cast, And Other Quick Things We Know
NBC might not be breaking new ground with La Brea, their ambitious new sci-fi drama series, but they're definitely shaking up their Tuesday line-up in a major way. Starring Natalie Zea as a mother who inexplicably finds herself in a primeval world, along with a number of fraught strangers, when a massive sinkhole sinks a sizable chunk of Los Angeles deep into the Earth, David Applebaum's lofty show sounds like a dramatic version of Land of the Lost, but with its big special effects, large ensemble, heavy budget, and admirably goofy premise, we're looking at one of the fall season's biggest series. As we near its September debut, we're discovering more details about this upcoming show, which we'll share with you now. Here's what we know about La Brea.www.cinemablend.com
